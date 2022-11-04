Rotary Club of Marion packs first set of 200,000 meals for Ukraine

On Friday, the members of the Rotary Club of Marion, with help from local students and other volunteers, were hard at work packing the first 200,000 meals for the people of war-ravaged Ukraine.

The Marion Rotary Club has partnered with local churches, local volunteers, local schools, other Rotary Clubs throughout the 7670 District in western North Carolina and other clubs throughout the United States and internationally to deliver 1 million meals to Ukraine.

Rotarian Alex “Alpo” Portelli is coordinating this effort for the Marion club. In addition to Portelli, fellow Marion Rotarians Frank Dean and Ryan Bennett are promoting this effort throughout Rotary International and throughout the local community and they have secured support, according to a statement from the Marion club.

Jennifer Jones, president of Rotary International, is well aware of this ambitious project and the Marion Rotary Club. Rotary International comprises 1.4 million Rotarians around the world. Tammy Mosteller, governor of District 7670, has given her full support.

The Marion club is partnering with Servants with a Heart, an organization located in Charlotte, to pack the 1 million meals. Convoy of Hope, another organization, will transport the meals to Ukraine, according to a statement from the Marion club.

On Friday, Rotarians and other volunteers packed the first 200,000 meals for this effort. The meal packing, done assembly-line style, took place at Nebo Crossing church, which is also the location of the Foothills Food Hub.

This first set of 200,000 meals is double the number of meals that the club packed in January. The event involved Rotarians throughout the 7670 District, in addition to 300 students from Nebo Crossing Academy, 300 students from East McDowell Middle School and 200 students from McDowell Early College/McDowell Academy of Innovation.

Brandon Faulkner of Servants with a Heart coordinated this event.

Organizers said they wanted to thank the Rotary Club of Marion, McDowell Technical Community College, McDowell Early College, McDowell Academy of Innovation, Paul Withrow, Alpo Portelli, Marcella Silva, and Penny Cross for sponsoring a cookout for the students and volunteers who participated.

Organizers also wanted to thank Brian Lonon, Van Lonon, Tommy Hendley and the cooking team from P.G. Baptist Church for cooking for the volunteers. They also wanted to thank Pastor Bob Ritter, Kristen Waddle and Nebo Crossing use of the church’s facility.

Organizers also wanted to thank David Likens and Nebo Crossing Academy, Tracey Widmann and East McDowell Middle School, Lisa Robinson and McDowell Early College, Billy Cline and McDowell Academy of Innovation for their support and bringing students to pack.

“Thank you to all Rotarians throughout our district and beyond who have supported this effort and who will be packing with us,” reads a statement from the Marion Rotary Club.

This is the first part of an ongoing effort and more meals for Ukraine will be packed in the near future. A video explaining this project has been produced by Rotarian Ryan Bennett, who is the pastor of Cross Memorial Baptist Church, and he tells individuals where they can send their tax-deductible contributions.

You can see the video here: https://youtu.be/ia_W6a3FPu8

Donations can be mailed to P.O. 1127, Marion, NC 28752. The checks should be payable to Cross Memorial Baptist Church and they should indicate that they are for the Ukraine meals. Or you can take the donations directly to the Edward D. Jones office on Main Street and tell the staff that this is for the Million Meal March for Ukraine.

For more information, you can speak with Rotarian and Pastor Ryan Bennett at 652-6315.