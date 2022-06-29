Rotary Club of Marion installs new officers, presents awards

During the evening of Tuesday, June 28, the Rotary Club of Marion held its 2021-2022 year end banquet and installed the new officers for 2022-2023.

President Brandi Behlke called the annual banquet to order at the Marion Depot and the Rotarians enjoyed a dinner of roast beef, salmon and chicken. As she concluded her year as Rotary president, Behlke gave an overview of the past year of 2021-2022. This year, the club was able to give a Marshall Dark Scholarships to highly deserving students: Donovan Gaul and Paolo Lopez-Cervantes. Behlke read thank you letters from them.

Furthermore, the club welcomed nine new members: Roger Bjoroy-Karlsen (sponsor Alex “Alpo” Portelli), Shaun Cline (sponsor Nancy Spencer), Courtney Intres (sponsor Kim Effler), Auburn Nanney (sponsor Walt Bagwell), John Nutall (sponsor David Wooten), Glenn Palome (sponsor Jim Williams), Jill Read (sponsor Alex “Alpo” Portelli), Lake Silver (sponsors Chip Cross and Toby Bramblett) and David Watson (sponsor Richard Berlick). That brings the membership total to 81. The new members and their sponsors were recognized.

Walt Bagwell and Jim Williams presented the Winners Circle pins to the Rotarians who brought in the most amounts of money for the annual auction.

Secretary Nancy Spencer recognized the Marion Rotarians with perfect attendance. Pins were handed out to those who have four years, 10 years, 20 years, 30 years and more of perfect attendance. The champion is long-time Rotarian Julian Austin with 45 years of perfect attendance. He was presented with a special plaque.

In her final acts as president, Behlke presented the Service Above Self Award. It was presented to Helen Alverson. She joined the club Tuesday evening to accept the Service Above Self Award for her late husband Kit Alverson, a dedicated Rotarian who left the club a generous bequest dedicated to creating an annual scholarship, which will be named in his memory.

Behkle also presented the Rotarian of the Year Award to Jim Williams, who served as the auctioneer for the most successful fundraiser in the club's history.

District Governor Ken Shull installed Richard Berlick as the new president. For the 2022-2023 year, President Berlick unfurled the new Rotary International flag with the motto: “Imagine Rotary.” He presented Behlke with a plaque recognizing her year as president. Berlick announced his goals for the coming year and what he hopes to accomplish.

He next installed the club’s new slate of officers and directors: Chip Cross (president-elect), Nancy Spencer (secretary), Kit Cosgrove (treasurer), John Short (sergeant-at-arms), Mike Conley (public image director), Elizabeth House (bulletin editor), Sharon Parker (foundation director), Arthur Parks (membership), Alex “Alpo” Portelli (international), Ryan Bennett (club administrator), Steve Pierce (club director), Steve Hunter (community service), Janet Spake (vocational/youth services) and Brandi Behlke (past president).