Rotary Club of Marion installs new officers, presents awards

During the evening of Tuesday, June 29, the Rotary Club of Marion held its 2020-21 year end banquet and installed the new officers for 2021-22.
President Alex “Alpo” Portelli called the annual banquet to order and the Rotarians enjoyed a dinner of prime rib, salmon and chicken. As he concluded his year as Rotary president, Portelli gave an overview of the past year of 2020-2021.
In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rotary Club of Marion had the most productive year ever. Rotarians still distributed the flash cards to the students in McDowell County and several of them volunteered at the Foothills Food Hub. Rotarians collected more than 2,000 pounds of supplies for hurricane relief. Several Rotarians volunteered at the COVID vaccination events and assisted McDowell Emergency Services help get shots in arms. The club still held the Christmas party for the children but in a different way. They collected the toys and gifts for the children and delivered the gift totes to the schools.
The Rotary Club of Marion still participated in Read Across America by video recording the reading of the Dr. Seuss books. The club still did the wheelchairs for South America and held the Election Day meals. Altogether, Marion Rotarians put in more than 1,400 volunteer hours during a very challenging time.
This year, the club was able to give a $6,000 Marshall Dark Scholarship to a highly deserving student: Raul Lopez Torres.
Furthermore, the club welcomed nine new members: Stacy Buff, Thomas Champ, Kim Effler, Neil Gurney, Erin Kirby, Arwen March, Brian Merritt, Arthur Parks and Onee Pressley. That brings the membership total to 76.
Secretary Nancy Spencer recognized the Marion Rotarians with perfect attendance. The champion is long-time Rotarian Julian Austin with 44 years of perfect attendance.
In his final acts as president, Portelli presented the Service Above Self Award. The first one was presented to Steve Jones for his leadership in the vaccination events and his commitment to holding the Christmas party for the children in spite of COVID. Jones was joined by his fellow volunteers: Annette Bryant, Elizabeth House and Steve Hunter.
The second Service Above Self Award was given to Chip Cross for his enthusiastic involvement in Rotary and his sponsorship of three new members.
Portelli also presented the Rotarian of the Year Award to Walt Bagwell for his inspiration and leadership for the annual auction, which also had to be done differently due to COVID-19.
G. David Waechter, district governor for 2020-2021, installed Brandi Behlke as the new president. She next installed the club’s new slate of officers and directors: Richard Berlick (president-elect), Nancy Spencer (secretary), Kit Cosgrove (treasurer), John Short (sergeant-at-arms), Mike Conley (public image director), Elizabeth House (bulletin editor), Sharon Parker (foundation chair), Chip Cross (membership and international chair), Steve Hunter (club administrator), Steve Pierce (club director), Rachel Brown (club director), Ryan Bennett (community service chair), Janet Spake (vocational service chair) and Alpo Portelli (past president).
For the 2021-2022 year, President Behlke unfurled the new Rotary International flag with the motto: “Serve to Change Lives.” She presented Portelli with a plaque and a scrapbook full of photos highlighting his year as president.
Behlke announced the club has been awarded two grants already to assist with community service projects and she is excited about the coming year. “We’ve got some great projects,” she said.