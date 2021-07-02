Rotary Club of Marion installs new officers, presents awards

During the evening of Tuesday, June 29, the Rotary Club of Marion held its 2020-21 year end banquet and installed the new officers for 2021-22.

President Alex “Alpo” Portelli called the annual banquet to order and the Rotarians enjoyed a dinner of prime rib, salmon and chicken. As he concluded his year as Rotary president, Portelli gave an overview of the past year of 2020-2021.

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rotary Club of Marion had the most productive year ever. Rotarians still distributed the flash cards to the students in McDowell County and several of them volunteered at the Foothills Food Hub. Rotarians collected more than 2,000 pounds of supplies for hurricane relief. Several Rotarians volunteered at the COVID vaccination events and assisted McDowell Emergency Services help get shots in arms. The club still held the Christmas party for the children but in a different way. They collected the toys and gifts for the children and delivered the gift totes to the schools.

The Rotary Club of Marion still participated in Read Across America by video recording the reading of the Dr. Seuss books. The club still did the wheelchairs for South America and held the Election Day meals. Altogether, Marion Rotarians put in more than 1,400 volunteer hours during a very challenging time.