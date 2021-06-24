Rotary Club awards Marshall Dark Scholarship

At a recent meeting, the Rotary Club of Marion presented the 2021 Marshall Dark Scholarship to a deserving McDowell High School senior, Raul Lopez Torres.
The Marshall Dark Scholarship is presented each year to a worthy high school senior based on need, community service and academic excellence. This started as a college loan program and is sponsored by the generosity of the Marshall Dark family. The Rotary Club of Marion has a third generation member today with Marsh Dark.
Several years ago, the club voted to put 15% of the annual fund-raising into the scholarship fund to keep it growing. This year, the club had $6,018.24 to give as a scholarship.
This year, the club had 21 applicants, all of whom were very worthy. The club’s scholarship committee of Rachel Brown, Mike Conley, Natalie Gouge, Bob Hunter, Sharon Parker, Steve Pierce, Bill Warren and Chairperson Elizabeth House reviewed the applications and chose eight finalists. The committee asked each finalist to record a video of themselves answering four questions and then met to select a single winner.
After much consideration, the club selected Raul Lopez Torres as the single recipient. He is a hardworking and humble young man who overcame a language barrier to become a McDowell High honor roll student for all four years. He is a member of the National Honor Society and the Art National Honor Society, as well as serving in the Interact Club, participating in the LINC summer program, volunteering for a local food bank and starting his own graphic design business, said House.
Torres has been accepted into N.C. State University School of Design and he is the first in his family to attend college. He revealed in his heartfelt essay he hopes to come back to McDowell County after graduating to encourage others to follow their dreams.
On Thursday, Torres was introduced to the club by Elizabeth House. He also took questions from club members and she presented him with his scholarship certificate. Raul was accompanied by his sister Samantha at the club’s meeting.