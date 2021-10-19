Rotary Club auction set for Thursday at Historic Carson House’s Jubilee Arbor

For the 38th year, the Rotary Club of Marion will hold its annual auction to raise funds for truly worthwhile causes.

Last year, the club held its auction online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, the annual event, which has been a local tradition for almost four decades, is returning as an in-person event.

For 2021, the Rotary Club’s auction will take place at Historic Carson House’s Jubilee Arbor, located at 1805 U.S. 70 West in the Pleasant Gardens community of Marion. This open air venue will offer a safer location with much less chance of anyone contracting COVID-19.

The preview of the items will begin after 5 p.m. Many of these items have been generously donated by local businesses and area attractions. The auction will start at 6 p.m.

Club President Brandi Behlke said a great deal of work and preparation has gone into making this auction the best ever. Prospective buyers will find hundreds of different and exciting items to bid on Thursday evening.