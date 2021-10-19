Rotary Club auction set for Thursday at Historic Carson House’s Jubilee Arbor

For the 38th year, the Rotary Club of Marion will hold its annual auction to raise funds for truly worthwhile causes.
Last year, the club held its auction online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, the annual event, which has been a local tradition for almost four decades, is returning as an in-person event.
For 2021, the Rotary Club’s auction will take place at Historic Carson House’s Jubilee Arbor, located at 1805 U.S. 70 West in the Pleasant Gardens community of Marion. This open air venue will offer a safer location with much less chance of anyone contracting COVID-19.
The preview of the items will begin after 5 p.m. Many of these items have been generously donated by local businesses and area attractions. The auction will start at 6 p.m.
Club President Brandi Behlke said a great deal of work and preparation has gone into making this auction the best ever. Prospective buyers will find hundreds of different and exciting items to bid on Thursday evening.
An outstanding item to be sold is a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible. The auction will feature numerous gift certificates for local restaurants, shops and pubs. The auction will have numerous hardware items and tools. A collection of Craftman tools alone has a total estimated value of $1,200. The other items include sheets of cabinet grade plywood, a stained glass fireplace screen and a wheeled luggage set designed by travel expert Samantha Brown for HSN. Kitsbow in Old Fort has donated a special gift package.
There will be vacation destinations to places like Hilton Head Island, S.C. and tickets to attractions such as the Biltmore Estate and Tweetsie Railroad. You can bid on a week’s stay at an Outer Banks vacation house in Avon, N.C.
The auction will have lots of nice furniture, equipment and collectibles. They include an impressive Battlefield 1 figure donated by All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds. Other collectibles include a pair of framed Maxfield Parrish prints.
Past President and Rotary member emeritus Rick Moore has donated a set of hearing aids and fittings worth several hundred dollars. Past President Alpo Portelli is donating a five-course Italian dinner which will be sold to the highest bidder at the Rotary auction.
Those are just a few of the hundreds of items that will be sold Thursday evening.
This will be an absolute auction with no reserves.
In addition, there will be a food truck at the Jubilee Arbor during the auction.
This event is the club’s biggest fund-raiser and the money made from the event goes to support the club’s many worthwhile projects. This year, the club again set a goal of raising $25,000, according to organizers.
This event raises money for the Rotary Club so it can continue its tradition of “Service Above Self” to the local community.
The money made from the auction goes to:
• Providing scholarships for McDowell County students. A portion of the money raised goes directly into the scholarship fund.
• The annual Christmas Party which provides holiday joy for needy children in our community.
• Grants to local non-profit organizations.
• Multiplication flash cards for all third-grade students.
Rotarians said they hope the public will come and enjoy this year’s auction and again help them help others.
For more information, visit the Facebook page for the Rotary Club of Marion https://www.facebook.com/rotaryclubofmarionnc/.