Ripe tomatoes can be found at the Marion Tailgate Market

This week at the Marion Tailgate Market we will have beautiful ripe tomatoes.
Stop by on Tuesday (3 to 6 p.m.) and Friday (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) of this week and pick up green beans, squash, onions, cucumbers, quail and duck eggs, peppers, and other fresh vegetables. Bill Hendley will have his local honey and CBD products available.
Did you know we accept EBT/SNAP, credit, and debit at the market? EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 ($20 in EBT, $20 in Fresh Bucks) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income. Please stop by the information booth to find out more information.
We are located under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets. For more Market information, please call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market website (https://www.mariontailgatemarket.com/)
This tomato soup recipe is a delicious way to use the fresh tomatoes from the market!
Garden Fresh Tomato Soup (from https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/39544/garden-fresh-tomato-soup/)
Ingredients
• 4 cups chopped fresh tomatoes
• 1 slice onion
• 4 whole cloves
• 2 cups chicken broth
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 2 teaspoons white sugar, or to taste
Directions
• Step 1
In a stockpot, over medium heat, combine the tomatoes, onion, cloves and chicken broth. Bring to a boil, and gently boil for about 20 minutes to blend all of the flavors. Remove from heat and run the mixture through a food mill into a large bowl, or pan. Discard any stuff left over in the food mill.
• Step 2
In the now empty stockpot, melt the butter over medium heat. Stir in the flour to make a roux, cooking until the roux is a medium brown. Gradually whisk in a bit of the tomato mixture, so that no lumps form, then stir in the rest. Season with sugar and salt, and adjust to taste.