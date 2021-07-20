Ripe tomatoes can be found at the Marion Tailgate Market

This week at the Marion Tailgate Market we will have beautiful ripe tomatoes.

Stop by on Tuesday (3 to 6 p.m.) and Friday (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) of this week and pick up green beans, squash, onions, cucumbers, quail and duck eggs, peppers, and other fresh vegetables. Bill Hendley will have his local honey and CBD products available.

Did you know we accept EBT/SNAP, credit, and debit at the market? EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 ($20 in EBT, $20 in Fresh Bucks) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income. Please stop by the information booth to find out more information.

We are located under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets. For more Market information, please call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market website (https://www.mariontailgatemarket.com/)

This tomato soup recipe is a delicious way to use the fresh tomatoes from the market!

Garden Fresh Tomato Soup (from https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/39544/garden-fresh-tomato-soup/)

Ingredients