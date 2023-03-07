The N.C. Division of State Parks and Recreation will hold a Friday, March 10 ribbon-cutting event at Lake James State Park to celebrate the park’s new state-of-the-art visitor center.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at the park’s new visitor center at Paddy’s Creek Access. The 7,860-square-foot facility sits on a ridge overlooking Lake James and has a large exhibit hall, retail space, classrooms, offices, public restrooms and covered outdoor space, according to a news release.

The site will also offer a 3,000-square-foot outdoor amphitheater, parking for 190 vehicles and the trailhead leading to the 240-foot Cove Bridge, which was also funded as part of the project. This will connect the visitor center to the Fonta Flora State Trail on the Long Arm Peninsula.

The new visitor center was made possible by funding from the Connect N.C. Bond, the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, grants from Duke Energy and the National Park Service, and generous donations from the Rostan Family Foundation and the Friends of Lake James, according to the news release.