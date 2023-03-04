Don’t miss Foothills Community Theatre’s production of “Godspell.” It’s playing this weekend and next at McDowell Technical Community College’s auditorium.

Shows on Saturday, March 4; Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 are at 7:30 p.m. Shows on Sunday, March 5 and Sunday, March 12 are at 2:30 p.m. It’s only a two-week run, so get your tickets early!

Director Ken Davis has guided his cast into the high-energy state that the apostles must have felt in Jesus’ presence. The result is an outstandingly well-played and produced show.

Playwright John-Michael Telebak’s plot comes directly from the Book of Matthew. The actors walk about aimlessly, lost in their concerns and ignoring each other. Some are spouting off their ideas, hoping that someone might hear. Others carry protest signs touting their ideas. Then John the Baptist enters.

Kristopher Devinney’s strong voice and wild sense of humor draw interest from the protestors. He starts baptizing them. They join him in singing. When Jesus insists that John baptize him, this establishes Jesus as the leader. Little by little, the protesters become followers. Soon we see parables acted out, hymns sung with a degree of joy that praises God, and genuine love flooding the stage.

Nothing comes without conflict. Hunter Curtis shows a glowing innocence as Jesus and a beautiful voice. He stops fistfights and leads the way to love as a way of life. Josephina Matos Scruggs, Brady Mull, and Maggie Buckner (who also choreographed the dancing) give standout performances as triple-talented actors, singers, and dancers.

After the Last Supper, Rachel Wyatt’s lovely soprano will dare you to walk with God. She and the strong cast of FCT newcomers and regulars, including Cailin Calloway, Grace Kendall, and Christine Nichole McKinney, will involve you deeply in the show.

They will carry you through the inevitable grief of the Crucifixion. They will join you in the good news of Resurrection as you see Curtis return to the stage in the curtain call. I know that you will, as I did, have new insights into the Gospel. Or perhaps I should call it the Godspell.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at fctplays.org.