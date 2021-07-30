Retired McDowell truck driver wins lottery -- again!

Dewey Croom of Marion tried his luck on a Carolina Keno ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Croom, a retired truck driver, purchased his winning ticket on Sunday from the Sugar Hill Food Mart on Sugar Hill Road in Marion.

“I went in to check my ticket the next day,” he recalled. “I didn’t know until Monday, that I had won on the Sunday draw!”

Croom claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,771 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

With the prize money, he plans to pay off his “pickup truck, put the rest of it in the bank and maybe take a vacation.”

Carolina Keno lets you choose how many numbers, or spots, you play and your choice determines your odds and the prize you play for.

Croom’s big win came when he paid $10 for 10 drawings, selecting the 10-spot game. In one of the drawings, he matched all 10 spots. He became the third person to win a $100,000 prize playing Keno since the game started in 2017. The odds of winning $100,000 in a 10-spot game are 1 in 8.9 million.