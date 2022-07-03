Retired Army sergeant from McDowell proudly honors our flag

For this Independence Day or any other day for that matter, a retired Army sergeant from McDowell County makes sure to honor the American flag.

Retired Sgt. Allen Willis respects the flag he fought for in Afghanistan and Iraq. Willis entered the Army in 1979 with the 82nd Airborne as an aviation mechanic and combat medic. He and retired in 2016 with more than 38 years of service as sergeant first class, according to Leuzette Tweed.

Along with his tours overseas, he has continued to serve his community of McDowell County with acts such as flag presentations to fellow veterans on Veterans Day in cooperation with the Marion Moose Lodge. Other times you may see him behind a costume in the many community parades making us all smile, especially the children whom he adores.

But recently while visiting the Carraway cemetery in Yancey County where he was remembering his ancestors, retired Sgt. Willis’ heart sank to his knees when he saw his beloved flag of America blowing in the wind all shredded and torn. As tears swelled in his eyes, he ran to his truck and retrieved a brand new American flag. After attempts to lower the flag for replacement failed, he yanked the pole from the ground with the strength and determination that only a soldier with a purpose could possess, Tweed told The McDowell News.

After he repositioned the pole with the new flag, the wind took hold of the Stars and Stripes.it blew as proudly as this soldier stood with pride of his accomplishment.

“Oh, may all Americans love our flag, respect our flag, and honor what it stands for,” said Tweed of Willis. “And so many do just that.”