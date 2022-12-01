Rescue workers find lost hiker in northern McDowell

Emergency workers and rescue personnel were busy Wednesday evening looking for a lost hiker in McDowell County.

A hiker was reported lost at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday along Green Mountain Road off U.S. 221 North.

McDowell County Rescue Squad and local fire departments responded. Rescue workers and emergency personnel were apparently having a hard time getting the hiker to follow directions so they could get to him, according to emergency radio traffic.

Rescuers eventually spotted him across a creek around 7:10 p.m. and they made contact with him about 5 minutes later. An ATV was sent into the woods around that time, according to emergency radio traffic.

McDowell County 911 Manager Amberlie Buff said units were dispatched for a wilderness rescue. The 911 center stayed on the phone with the caller using the what3words navigation app to assist with locating the hiker.

McDowell County is using what3words to respond to incidents more effectively. Using what3words addresses gives callers a simple way to describe precisely where help is needed, enabling responders to find and get resources to the scene faster, according to information from McDowell County 911.

In addition to the assistance from the 911 center, emergency personnel had response from McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell EMS, Rescue Station 97, and Woodlawn Fire Department.

Buff said the missing hiker was a male in his late 20s. To our knowledge the hiker was located uninjured, she said.