Rescue underway for man who fell into a well east of Marion

A rescue operation was underway shortly after 6 p.m. to extract a man who fell into a well on Saturday.

According to emergency radio traffic, responders from Marion and Nebo were working to rescue a man who fell 30 to 40 feet into a well at 2442 U.S. 70 East in Marion. The property is near the former site of Crestview Animal Hospital.

The man was working to clean the well when a strap broke, according to initial emergency radio reports. He was alert and breathing, but may have suffered a leg injury.

This is a developing story.