Rescue underway for man who fell into a well east of Marion

STAFF
A rescue operation was underway shortly after 6 p.m. to extract a man who fell into a well on Saturday.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
According to emergency radio traffic, responders from Marion and Nebo were working to rescue a man who fell 30 to 40 feet into a well at 2442 U.S. 70 East in Marion. The property is near the former site of Crestview Animal Hospital.
The man was working to clean the well when a strap broke, according to initial emergency radio reports. He was alert and breathing, but may have suffered a leg injury.
This is a developing story.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.