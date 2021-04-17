 Skip to main content
Rescue underway for man who fell into a well east of Marion
Rescue underway for man who fell into a well east of Marion

041821-mmn-nws-well-p1.jpg

A Google Maps view of the area where the rescue operation was underway.

 GOOGLE MAPS

A rescue operation was underway shortly after 6 p.m. to extract a man who fell into a well on Saturday.

According to emergency radio traffic, responders from Marion and Nebo were working to rescue a man who fell 30 to 40 feet into a well at 2442 U.S. 70 East in Marion. The property is near the former site of Crestview Animal Hospital.

The man was working to clean the well when a strap broke, according to initial emergency radio reports. He was alert and breathing, but may have suffered a leg injury.

This is a developing story.

