Report: Two McDowell men face drug charges

Two McDowell County men have been arrested on drug charges.
Detective Paul Alkire of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Terry Franklin Woody, 54, address listed as Zion Hill Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of crystal methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.
Alkire also charged Christopher Jaren Forney, 26, address listed as Ridley Street in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of up to ½ ounce of marijuana.
At 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, as part of an ongoing investigation into drug activity, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department SWAT teams searched a residence on Zion Hill Road and came away with .50 gram of methamphetamine.
Woody got a $50,000 bond and Forney got a $1,000 bond.
