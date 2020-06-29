Report: Suspicious person found with meth and drug paraphernalia

A Marion man acting suspicious behind a grocery store was found to be in possession of drugs, authorities said Monday morning.
Deputy Jordon Frisbee of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jerry Dean Allison, 47, address listed as Ridge Street in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 1:51 a.m. on Monday, June 8, Frisbee was patrolling on U.S. 70 East and noticed someone behind J.B. Galaxy’s on East Court Street.
He stopped and found a man, later identified as Allison.
A search of the suspect’s person revealed drug paraphernalia and 2 grams of methamphetamine.
Allison got an $8,000 bond.
