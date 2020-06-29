Report: Suspicious person found with meth and drug paraphernalia
0 comments
top story

Report: Suspicious person found with meth and drug paraphernalia

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

A Marion man acting suspicious behind a grocery store was found to be in possession of drugs, authorities said Monday morning.

Deputy Jordon Frisbee of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jerry Dean Allison, 47, address listed as Ridge Street in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 1:51 a.m. on Monday, June 8, Frisbee was patrolling on U.S. 70 East and noticed someone behind J.B. Galaxy’s on East Court Street.

He stopped and found a man, later identified as Allison.

A search of the suspect’s person revealed drug paraphernalia and 2 grams of methamphetamine.

Allison got an $8,000 bond.

30 Jerry Dean Allison.jpg

Allison

 SUBMITTED
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics