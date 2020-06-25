Report: Search of probationer's home turns up methamphetamine
Report: Search of probationer's home turns up methamphetamine

A woman on probation faces an additional charge after a search turned up drugs, authorities said Thursday morning.

Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Alisha Danielle Pitts, 25, address listed as Paxton Creek Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, Taylor assisted state probation and parole officers with a search of Pitts’ residence. Pitts is on probation and subject to warrantless searches.

Authorities found drug paraphernalia and approximately 1 gram of meth.

Pitts got a $5,500 bond.

Pitts

