Report: Old Fort man charged after pursuit

An Old Fort man faces charges after a high-speed chase, authorities said on Tuesday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Jones charged 30-year-old Steven Wayne Rausch of Old Fort with felonious fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felonious possession of methamphetamine, speeding, reckless driving and having fictitious tag. He was held on a $30,000 secured bond.

On Feb. 12, Deputy Jones attempted to stop a motorcycle for speeding on US 70 West. The motorcycle failed to stop and attempted to flee at a high rate of speed, according to a news release.

The chase ended on Hill Top Drive where Rausch was taken into custody. A search turned up methamphetamine, the report said.