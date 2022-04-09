Report: McDowell sees small population growth. More deaths than births in the county.

Even though the county experienced more deaths than births, McDowell saw a small amount of population growth from 2020 to 2021 due to more people moving here.

McDowell is one of 73 North Carolina counties whose population has grown since 2020, according to a recent report from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

But McDowell’s growth was small at just .3% from April 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021. Other surrounding counties also experienced small amounts of growth during that time. They are Avery (.3%), Buncombe (.8%), Yancey (1.6%), Mitchell (.4%) and Rutherford (.2%). Burke didn’t experience any population growth.

McDowell’s population for April 1, 2020 was estimated at 44,578 and its population for July 1, 2021 was estimated at 44,717, a difference of 139 people. During that time, McDowell had more deaths than births so the increase, although small, is attributed to more people coming to live here or what is called net migration.

During that time, 438 people relocated to McDowell, according to a report by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

This report is based on information from the U.S. Census Bureau. The 2021 county population estimates from the Census Bureau are the first set of population estimates based on the 2020 Census. The new data shows that North Carolina grew by 112,000 people or 1.1% between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, faster than the national rate of 0.1%. According to the estimates, 73 North Carolina counties grew in the 15 months following the Census, according to the report.

The counties with the fastest-growth were coastal counties or Triangle suburbs: both Brunswick and Currituck had an estimated population increase of 5.5%, followed by Johnston (4.9%), Camden and Franklin (4.6%), and Pender (4.3%).

Other counties with growth above the state rate included:

Dare, Carteret, and New Hanover on the coast

Charlotte area suburbs around Mecklenburg (Lincoln, Iredell, Cabarrus, Union and Gaston)

Wake County and other Triangle suburbs and exurbs (Chatham, Harnett, Granville)

Moore, Hoke, and Lee counties

The western counties of Clay, Macon, and Cherokee, as well as Yancey, Madison and Polk

Counties with estimated population losses are concentrated in the (non-coastal) east, with the counties experiencing the largest percentage losses—Bertie (-2.4%), Northampton (-2.0%), and Hyde (-1.8%)—in the northeast. Another cluster of counties with population losses—Caldwell, Surry, Wilkes, and Yadkin—is in the northwest.

Between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, North Carolina had natural decrease—more deaths than births—for the first time. This reflects the combined impacts of population aging and the pandemic, which decreased births and increased deaths.

“This means that the state’s population growth over this period was entirely due to more people moving into the state than moving away,” said Rebecca Tippett, who authored the story abut the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill report.

Eighty-four North Carolina counties had more deaths than births. The county with the largest difference between deaths and births was Brunswick (-1,509), a leading retirement destination; followed by Buncombe (-1,159) and Henderson (-971) in the west.

The 16 counties with more births than deaths were primarily in major metropolitan areas (Charlotte, the Triangle, and the Triad) or the military-associated counties of Onslow, Cumberland, and Hoke. While both Guilford and Forsyth had more births than deaths, the small margins—52 and 9, respectively—suggest these counties could see natural decrease later in the decade, according to the report.

For four of these 16 counties—Mecklenburg, Onslow, Cumberland, and Durham—natural increase was the only source of growth; they all had estimated net out-migration. This is a common pattern for Onslow and Cumberland but represents a divergence from pre-pandemic trends for Mecklenburg and Durham.

Seventy-nine North Carolina counties had more people move in than move away since the 2020 Census. In four of the five fastest-growing counties, net migration was either the only source of growth (Brunswick, Currituck, and Franklin) or accounted for virtually all population growth (Camden, with two more births than deaths), according to the report.

McDowell’s net migration for that period is 438 people.

The 21 North Carolina counties with net out-migration were primarily in the eastern and Sandhills regions of the state, with two notable exceptions: Mecklenburg and Durham. Both Mecklenburg and Durham had large estimated in-flows of international migrants but even larger out-flows of individuals leaving for other counties and states.

These out-migrations contributed to slower growth for Mecklenburg (0.6%) and Durham (0.4%); both counties grew more slowly than the state overall. This contrasts with their population growth rankings last decade, according to the report.