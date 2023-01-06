Report: McDowell’s economy compares well with other counties

As the year came to an end, McDowell County showed continued economic improvement and will remain ranked as a Tier Two county for 2023. Meanwhile, neighboring counties like Burke and Rutherford are now considered more economically distressed, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.

Recently, the North Carolina Department of Commerce released the new county tier designations for 2023. These designations, which are mandated by state law, play a role in several programs that assist in economic development.

Under the new list, McDowell remains a Tier Two county, which is in between Tier One (most distressed) and Tier Three (least distressed).

The tier rankings are a mechanism put into place by the state of North Carolina to create balanced growth. The rankings use four criteria which are average unemployment rate, median household income, the percentage growth in population and an adjusted property tax base per capita calculation, according to information from the McDowell Economic Development Association (MEDA).

The rankings place the 20 highest, meaning positive, counties as Tier Three counties. There are 40 Tier Two counties and 40 Tier one counties, which are the most economically distressed.

For several years McDowell County has been a Tier Two. “We have made progress when you compare us to other counties,” said Chuck Abernathy, executive director of MEDA.

The overall ranking for McDowell when one combines all four criteria is a 43.

“We actually dropped several places, which surprised me,” said Abernathy. “Still, I am really pleased to be a Tier Two and a strong Tier Two. I would like to be a Tier Three.”

Ten counties will change tiers in 2023. Counties moving to a less distressed tier include Avery, Caldwell, Cleveland, Pasquotank, and Swain. Counties moving to a more distressed tier include Onslow, Pitt, Randolph, Surry, and Transylvania.

Of the surrounding counties, Avery and Buncombe are the least distressed at Tier Three. Yancey is a Tier Two like McDowell. Burke, Mitchell and Rutherford are Tier One, the most distressed.

The population ranking shows that McDowell grew last year by .15% and is ranked 40th in the state. “Some counties in this region declined in population,” Abernathy stated. “I personally think we grew more than this percentage.”

Under the latest report from the state, McDowell had a median income of $47,579. “This increased substantially from the previous year,” said Abernathy.

McDowell has an average private sector wage of $42,658 and ranks 44th among the counties in North Carolina. The statewide average private sector wage is $62,248.

The unemployment rate is the strongest category. McDowell is averaging a 3.39% jobless rate and ranks in the top third of North Carolina’s counties, according to Abernathy.

McDowell continues to report strong retail sales, which are above the state’s average.

Taxable retail sales in McDowell County for September, representing August sales, were $48,746,895, a 13.64% increase over the same time period in 2021-2022. North Carolina retail sales increased by 15.79% in August over the prior year.

Through the first three months of the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year, retail sales in McDowell County have increased by 10.27% over 2021-2022, while retail sales in North Carolina have grown by 12.03% over the same time period. The growth of McDowell County retail sales has exceeded that of the state as a whole for 10 of the past 16 years, according to information from the city of Marion.

“I hope 2023 is a bright and positive year for McDowell County,” said Abernathy. “We have several very nice projects currently taking place and we certainly hope the momentum stays strong.”