Report: Marion woman arrested for meth

A Marion woman has been arrested for possession of meth.

Detective David Jones with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 37-year-old Peggy Lee Cantrell of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. A magistrate issued her a $2,500 secured bond, according to a news release

On Monday, June 6, Detective Jones was patrolling the Montford Cove community when he stopped Cantrell’s vehicle for not having a registration plate.

A search of her vehicle turned up a bag of crystal substance. She was arrested on Monday, July 25 after the substance was analyzed and found to be methamphetamine.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Cantrell has previous convictions for drug offenses, assaulting law officers and violating a protective order.