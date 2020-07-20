Report: Marion suspect facing statutory rape charge

A Marion man has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.
Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Lee Dylan Wilson, 25, address listed as Jackson Road in Marion, with statutory rape of a child.
Wilson had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female acquaintance.
Family members of the victim reported the allegations to the Sheriff’s Office.
Wilson got a $175,000 bond.
