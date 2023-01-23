Report: Marion man charged with breaking and entering, gun crimes

A Marion man has been charged with breaking and entering and illegal possession of a gun.

Deputy Jordon Frisbee of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kenneth Brian Blalock, 34, of Marion, with possession of firearm by felon, felony possession of stolen goods/property, felony larceny after breaking/entering, felony breaking and or entering, misdemeanor resisting public officer and misdemeanor assault on a government official, according to a news release.

On Saturday, Jan 14, Frisbee responded to a report of a suspicious male parked in the driveway of a Marion residence. He arrived to find a man, later identified as Blalock, asleep in the truck. The owner of the home notified Frisbee of a possible break-in of the residence. After speaking briefly with Frisbee, Blalock attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle, crashed and ran away. Frisbee was able to apprehend Blalock after a short foot-chase.

Blalock was placed under arrest and a search of his vehicle turned up several items of stolen property from the residence. All items were returned to the homeowner. The search also turned up a handgun. Blalock is a convicted felon and is prohibited by N.C. law from possessing a firearm, according to the news release.

According to a search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety Offender database, Blalock has previous convictions for worthless checks, obtaining property by false pretense and larceny in Avery County.

He served a total of 11 months and 16 days in prison, according to NCDPS.