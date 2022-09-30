Report: Marion 19-year-old had a sawed-off shotgun

A 19-year-old Marion man was packing illegal heat, authorities said on Friday.

Deputy Jordan Cox with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 19-year-old Sammy Dalson Burleson with possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

A magistrate set Burleson's bond at $15,000.

On Sept.13, Deputy Cox stopped a vehicle on Jacktown Road for multiple traffic violations. Burleson was a passenger in the vehicle and a search turned up a sawed-off shotgun found in his backpack, according to a news release

Substances suspected to be illegal drugs were also found and have been sent to the NC State Crime Lab for analysis, authorities said.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety database shows the 19-year-old has previous convictions for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.