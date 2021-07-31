Rep. Madison Cawthorn tried to carry a gun onto a flight at NC airport, new info shows

Cawthorn picked up the gun on Feb. 22, according to documents from the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority that were posted by the group.

David Wheeler, the president of FireMadison.com, said his group received a tip about the incident and filed public information requests to obtain the audio, which was posted on their website along with other documents about the incident. The News & Observer and Charlotte Observer have also obtained the documents and audio.

“If you and I did that, we’d be detained. We’d be questioned. The gun would be secured. A report would be written. We certainly wouldn’t make our flight,” Wheeler said in a phone interview Friday.

Cawthorn was allowed to board the flight, according to the audio and his spokesman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year, there have been eight incidents at the Asheville Regional Airport of passengers going through security with a firearm or weapon and none have faced criminal charges, Tina Kinsey, a spokesperson for the airport, told The News & Observer Friday. Kinsey said passengers are allowed to leave the firearm in their car if there is a secure place or with the public safety officers, just as Cawthorn was allowed.

“I want to emphasize that this is standard procedure here for the airport,” she told the N&O.