Remembering Bob Gourley, who made Marion and McDowell a better place

Today we note the passing of a fine McDowell County citizen. Bob Gourley died on Sept. 4, 2021 at the age of 96.

We were privileged to write about Bob a few times in the last decade or so, the most recent back in 2014 when, at 90, he was still enjoying his golf outings at the Marion Lake Club.

Bob was featured often in The McDowell News in the pre-digital era because he was an active citizen, participating in civic life that makes a small town a good place to live. He was an important leader in the First Presbyterian Church of Marion, the Masonic Lodge and the Kiwanis Club.

In 2014, he took part in the wonderful and invaluable McDowell Legacy Program, spearheaded by the McDowell Senior Center and linking young people with their elders to document stories before they disappear.