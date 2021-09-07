 Skip to main content
Remembering Bob Gourley, who made Marion and McDowell a better place
Remembering Bob Gourley, who made Marion and McDowell a better place

Today we note the passing of a fine McDowell County citizen. Bob Gourley died on Sept. 4, 2021 at the age of 96.

Click here for his obituary.

We were privileged to write about Bob a few times in the last decade or so, the most recent back in 2014 when, at 90, he was still enjoying his golf outings at the Marion Lake Club. To read that story on our website, you can click here.

Bob was featured often in The McDowell News in the pre-digital era because he was an active citizen, participating in civic life that makes a small town a good place to live. He was an important leader in the First Presbyterian Church of Marion, the Masonic Lodge and the Kiwanis Club.

In 2014, he took part in the wonderful and invaluable McDowell Legacy Program, spearheaded by the McDowell Senior Center and linking young people with their elders to document stories before they disappear.

Click here for a link to Bob’s contribution. It takes you to a YouTube video, in which Bob talks about coming to Marion (his dad managed the famed Carroll Baldwin Hall in East Marion), roller skating to school, flying missions over Japan in World War II, hearing news of the atomic bomb and, near the end, performing a tune on the horn he played in the high school band.

Do not miss this video.

Thank you, Bob Gourley, for making Marion and McDowell County a better place.

