'Reinvent:' McDowell Tech begins new school year adapting to an evolving environment

A new website has been commissioned this fall to enhance the student experience as part of the college’s Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP). While the planning and development process for the new website may take several months to complete, the college listened and reinvention is underway.

While about 70% of MTCC students in recent years have qualified for federal financial aid through the PELL Grant Program, MTCC staff also know that many other students and their families regularly face financial challenges that make affording a college education almost impossible without the benefit of such aid. Some of those same folks have also faced even greater work and personal challenges during the pandemic of the last 18 months, making college even further from the reach of those who aren’t Pell eligible.

Recognizing these needs, McDowell Tech established the Learn and Grow Scholarship Program for students enrolling in McDowell Tech classes during the 2021-22 school year, both in curriculum programs, as well as many of the shorter-term Career and Technical Education programs. Thanks to federal and state dollars, local grants and scholarships and other funding sources, the Learn and Grow Scholarship will fully fund tuition and fees for almost all new and returning students this fall (*application required).