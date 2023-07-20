On Saturday, people will again gather at the McDowell County Courthouse to bring attention to the serious problem of human trafficking.

The Red Sand Project is a nationwide participatory art installment designed to shed light on human trafficking. The red sand is used to draw attention to the victims who too often go unnoticed in our society. During the event, participants will spread red sand in the cracks and seams in the pavement and sidewalks. It symbolizes how easily people can slip through the cracks.

Here in McDowell, this will happen at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the McDowell County Courthouse in downtown Marion. The local Red Sand Project is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Marion.

Last year, the Rotary Club first sponsored the Red Sand Project and will do so again for 2023.

At the Red Sand Project, participants will gather in groups of at least 15 people in a public place such as a sidewalk. Each participant will take a small cup of the fine red sand and fill in the cracks while a guest speaker will discuss the ways people are vulnerable to exploitation. The participants will then post pictures on social media outlets to raise awareness.

The Comfort Quilts group will bring some quilts to the Red Sand Project and be there to speak to people about what they do. The members create quilts for abused children in McDowell County.

Tammy Mosteller, the Rotary district governor for last year, will speak at the event. Officials from McDowell County and representatives of local law enforcement have been invited to participate.

Club President Chip Cross and other Rotarians recently attended a showing of “Sound of Freedom” at Hometown Cinemas. This hit movie dramatically tells the gut-wrenching story behind human trafficking.

Today, more than 50 million people are being trafficked or live in modern slavery. Innocent people are forced or coerced to labor for the profit of others on farms, ranches, fishing boats, factories, hotels, restaurants and even in people’s homes. The vast majority of these victims are women and children, according to online sources.

Started by Molly Gochman in 2014, the Red Sand Project is a participatory artwork that uses sidewalk interventions and earthwork installations to create opportunities for people to question, connect and take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation. She recognized that to begin finding a solution to such a widespread challenge, increased public awareness and engagement would be essential. She initiated the first Red Sand Project action in Miami, where she filled the cracks of sidewalks in and around the Art Basel Miami Beach pavilion with red sand.

“The approach was symbolic, with the grains of sand representing those individuals who fall through the cracks — whether the cracks of our social, economic, and political systems or those of our personal consciousness,” reads the website for the project.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/rotaryclubofmarionnc or www.redsandproject.org/.