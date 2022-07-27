Red Sand Project set for July 30 in Marion

On Saturday, July 30, people will gather at the McDowell County Courthouse to bring attention to human trafficking.

The Red Sand Project is a nationwide participatory art installment designed to shed light on human trafficking. The red sand is used to draw attention to the human trafficking victims who too often go unnoticed in our society, according to organizers.

During the event, participants will spread red sand in the cracks and seams in the pavement and sidewalks. It symbolizes how easily people can slip through the cracks.

Locally, this will happen at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at the McDowell County Courthouse in downtown Marion. The Red Sand Project for McDowell is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Marion.

Today, 40.3 million people are enslaved worldwide, generating an estimated $150 billion for traffickers annually. Innocent people are forced or coerced to labor for the profit of others on farms, ranches, fishing boats, factories, hotels, restaurants and even in people’s homes. Of these victims, 81% are trapped in forced labor, 75% are women and girls and 26% of today’s slaves are children.

North Carolina is 11th nationally in reported cases of human trafficking, according to information from Rotary Club President Richard Berlick.

At the Red Sand Project, participants will gather in groups of at least 15 people in a public place such as a sidewalk. Each participant will take a small cup of the fine red sand and fill in the cracks while a guest speaker will discuss the ways people are vulnerable to exploitation.

The participants will then post pictures on social media outlets to raise awareness.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/redsandproject.