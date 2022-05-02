Ready, aim...McDowell County’s public shooting range set to open

After years of studies, meetings and planning, McDowell County officials and representatives from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission cut the ribbon on Monday for the long-awaited public shooting range.

Located at 2880 Ashworth Road, the new McDowell County Shooting Range will open to the public at 9 a.m. Wednesday. On Monday, county officials were joined by representatives of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to celebrate its completion and dedicate it to the public’s use.

The effort to bring the range to McDowell County was initiated by a vote of the McDowell County Board of Commissioners back in January 2016. At the time, N.C. Wildlife had been unsuccessful in locating a range in Burke County.

In 2016, the McDowell Board of Commissioners heard a proposal from an official with the N.C. Wildlife Commission. Under this proposal, the Wildlife Resources Commission would build the shooting range, which would be available to the public. The county would operate it.

Commission Chairman Tony Brown said he appreciated the partnership with N.C. Wildlife and the hard work of Recreation Director Chad Marsh and County Planner Ron Harmon in making this happen. He also commended the work of Economic Development Director Chuck Abernathy and Benny Stamey of the Planning Board for their support and vision. He also thanked the work of present and former commissioners in making the shooting range a reality.

N.C. Wildlife has previously stated that the McDowell County range will be one of the few staffed ranges open to the general public in western North Carolina.

The shooting range will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Daily fees will be $5 per day per person and there are yearly memberships available.

The complex is at the end of a road off Ashworth Road on county-owned land. It features a 100-yard rifle range, a 25-yard pistol range and an archery range. Federal funding covered 90% of the $2.5 million cost to develop the facility.

Marsh said this facility also created 12 new jobs in McDowell. The employees will emphasize safety as well as enjoyment for all who use it.

“Safety is going to be absolutely paramount,” he added.

For more information, visit the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/McDowellCountyShootingRange.