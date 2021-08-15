Readers, share your memories of 9-11 as we approach the 20th anniversary

Many of us were glued to our television sets on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. We watched as the smoke and flames poured from one of the World Trade Center towers in New York and then watched in horror as a second plane hit the other tower. Then another plane crashed into the Pentagon and a fourth crashed in Pennsylvania.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the 20th anniversary of the attacks approaches, we are asking readers to share their memories and thoughts about the attacks and how the world changed that day. How did those attacks affect you personally and how did they change this country?

We will publish those comments online and in print the weekend of Sept. 11. Responses should be limited to 250 words. Please submit responses by Sept. 3 and include your name and city or town of residence. Responses can be emailed to news@mcdowellnews.com or sent to The McDowell News, P.O. Box 610, Marion, NC 28752