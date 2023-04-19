My yearly roundup of the first hummingbird sightings of spring has been a doozy so far. I’ve heard from readers in the states of Washington, New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas and Alabama. Closer to home, I’ve also gotten reports from readers in the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee. I’ll continue the roundup next week and will keep fingers crossed that perhaps I will have spotted my own first spring hummingbird at my home in Hampton, Tennessee, by then.

Mike Haynes saw his first hummingbird in early March, but he lives a tad outside the region in Odessa, Texas.

“A note to let you know we get hummingbirds here in west Texas around March 5 each year,” he wrote in an email.

Mike is apparently not getting visits from male hummingbirds with their bright red throats.

“They all are unattractive gray birds,” he noted. “We get zero pretty birds.”

Regardless, he makes the best of it and pays close attention to their actions.

“They nest high in the trees,” he wrote. “They are here all summer.”

He also noted that the hummingbirds are “very hostile little guys” and noted that in the hot (108 degrees) days, they drink a lot. “

“All of these guys are very skittish and fly off even if you open a door,” he said. But it’s all we have.”

Mike shared that he grows tons of bright and colorful flowers and plants to attract hummingbirds.

“We bring our feeders in on Nov. 1 each year,” he wrote.

Patsy Stewart emailed me to report that she saw ruby-throated hummingbirds on March 30 and April 2. The visits took place early in the morning and late in the evening at Patsy’s home in Rossville, Tennessee.

Wanda Dugan shared that she saw a male ruby-throated hummingbird bird on March 31 at her home in western North Carolina.

“I saw my first hummingbird April 1,” Judy Steele wrote in an email. “Possibly he had been here before I spotted him. I have had a feeder out for a couple of weeks and change it every five to six days and notice less feed when I go out to exchange my feeder. “

All doubts were erased on Saturday, April 1, when she saw a visiting male hummingbird. “He stayed at the feeder for half a minute or so,” she added.

Judy noted that she lives in Loudon, close to Watts-Barr Lake.

“Saw the first hummingbird in Gainesboro, Tennessee, today (April 2),” Glenda Stafford wrote in an email. She helpfully noted that Gainesboro is located 100 miles between Nashville and Knoxville.

“We just got our first hummingbird yesterday,” Donna Snyder wrote to me by email. on April 3. “I’ve had our feeders out for two weeks, and I’m so excited to finally have one arrive.” She noted that her family resides in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, in the western part of the state.

“I saw my first hummingbird April, 2 in Albany, Georgia,” wrote Rena Parker in an email to me.

Debra Roy reported her first sighting of a male ruby-throated hummer on April 3 at her home in Richmond Hill, Georgia.

“Saw our first this afternoon (April 3) at 5:57 p.m. central time in Clarksville, Arkansas,” wrote Dr. Buckley T. Foster in an email about his first spring hummingbird sighting.

Reader Janie Balzano lives in New Mexico, so her first spring sighting was not of the ruby-throated hummingbird prevalent in the eastern United States.

“First sighting on Monday (April 3),” Janie wrote. “The feeders were put out three days prior.”

Janie resides at Seven Rivers, New Mexico, halfway between Carlsbad and Artesia.

“We are seeing three males,” she noted.

She shared that two of the tiny visitors are Anna’s hummingbirds and the third is a rufous hummingbird.

Elaine Hallgarth, also of New Mexico, shared that she saw two black-chinned hummingbirds on April 3 at her feeders. An earlier sighting by a non-birder on March 31 was also likely a black-chinned hummingbird. Elaine resides in San Lorenzo, New Mexico.

“The juice is out,” reported Mark Praschak in North Carolina.

“I’ve had my feeder out in New Bern, North Carolina, for a week now,” he wrote on April 3. “No arrivals yet. Their nest from last year is still pretty exposed. Giving it another week or so before the leaves can hide it better. Will advise.”

Fred Rauh of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, emailed me to let me know that he saw his first spring hummingbird on March 25 at 3 p.m.

Frank Alegria emailed me that he saw his first spring hummingbird on March 30 at his home in Pottsboro, Texas.

Rufus Milam in Jacksonville, North Carolina, wrote that he put his feeder out last week and saw one hummingbird on Thursday, March 30. On April 3, he also had a visitor at his feeder on and off since about 9 a.m.

Eleanor Donahue wrote to me to share her first spring sighting.

“Male ruby-throated hummer feeding at our lake home on High Rock Lake, Lexington North Carolina, on April 2 around 3 p.m.,” she noted.

Cody Songs in Foley, Alabama, shared his hummingbird sightings. On April 3, he saw one male. The following day, two males showed up at his feeder.

Richard in Williston, South Carolina, reported that he saw his first spring hummingbird, a male, on March 31.

Lynette Feldbush takes the honors for earliest sighting. She saw a hummingbird back on Feb 28. “I had this one for only two days,” she noted.

Lynette, who lives at Moses Lake, Washington, said she felt saddened when the brief visit ended. Now she is waiting for another hummingbird to arrive. As Lynette lives along the West Coast, her visitor is probably one of about a half dozen different species, including rufous hummingbird, black-chinned hummingbird and broad-tailed hummingbird. In Washington, the Anna’s hummingbird is a year-round resident.

She did share a photo of her tiny visitor.

Carl Davenport of Calera, Alabama, wrote me on April 5 to inform me that he has had three hummingbirds regularly visiting his feeders since March 30.

Janet Woodward also wrote to share news of the first hummingbird’s arrival.

“I love my hummers and can’t wait for them each year,” she wrote. “Last year I was blessed to see then first on my birthday, March 23, but this year my first sighting was April 3.”

Janet shared that she resides near the Pamlico River in Bath, North Carolina.

Anar Mirkar in Raleigh, North Carolina, shared the news of a first spring hummingbird sighting, which took place on April 4.

Chris Holroyd in Bridgeport, Texas, has seen hummingbird numbers rising since their arrival. “First noticed March 30,” Chris wrote to me on April 4. “Now we have five!

The response has been so incredible I will continue sharing sightings in next week’s column. Keep sharing those stories of first arrivals by emailing me at ahoodedwarbler@aol.com.