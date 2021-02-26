 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rare earthquake recorded early Friday less than 60 miles from Marion
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Rare earthquake recorded early Friday less than 60 miles from Marion

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
earthquake.jpg

Marion, NC and Catawba, NC

 GOOGLE MAPS

 A rare earthquake was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Friday in Catawba County.

The U.S. Geological Survey rated it as a 1.6 magnitude quake, which means the shaking was too light to be felt by most people.

It originated less than a tenth of a mile deep,, in an area about a mile north of the town of Catawba, geologists said. Catawba is about 50 miles northwest of Charlotte, along the Catawba River, and has a population of about 600 people.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No witness accounts of people feeling the quake were listed by the USGS. "The magnitude, location, and depth of an earthquake, and overlying soil conditions determine how widely and strongly any particular event can be felt," the USGS says. "Typically, people report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 3.0."

The earthquake came one day after Sparta, about 75 miles to the north, recorded a 2.2 earthquake, the USGS says.

Sparta is on the Virginia state line and has experienced several tremors since August 9, when a 5.1 magnitude quake caused extensive damage to homes and roads in the area, McClatchy News reported last year. It was the strongest earthquake in the N.C. since 1916, the National Weather Service said.

Four earthquakes have been recorded in Sparta over the past 30 days, ranging from 1.8 to 2.6, according to the USGS.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US rejoins the Paris Agreement

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics