Rally held in memory of McDowell man who died in crash

On Saturday afternoon at McDowell High School’s parking lot, truck, car and motorcycle enthusiasts gathered not for a typical rally to show off their rides, but a rally to honor the memory of one of their own.

Billy Scott Wright Jr., was only 20 years old when he died in a motorcycle accident in early May of this year, leaving behind his 2-year-old daughter.

Wright was known for living life to the fullest.

“He was well known in the community," said David Patton, who had known Wright for seven years. He organized the rally for his late friend. "Everyone in McDowell County knows his Jeep. He was a hell-raiser but he'd give you the shirt off his back. He loved hanging out with his friends and having a good time.”

Several businesses donated items to be raffled, including a Lowes’ $75 gift card, two vouchers for dinner for two from Bruce’s Fabulous Foods and two $200 tattoo vouchers from Medusa’s Lair Tattoos and Piercings

The family also was treated to supper at Countryside restaurant.

All the proceeds from the rally go to helping support Wright’s daughter.