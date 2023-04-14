The McDowell County Board of Education will meet in regular session Monday and at the top of the agenda is a public comment session on the search for a new superintendent.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and the board will take input and comments until 6:30 p.m.

“It is an exciting time in the McDowell County Schools journey to find a new superintendent,” Vice Chair Amy Moomaw said in a statement to The McDowell News. “(A lot) of time and energy has been spent gathering information and getting a good sense of what our system needs from our superintendent from staff, community partners and parents over the last several weeks. We look forward to sorting through all this data as we continue our journey. “

Brian Oliver has served as interim superintendent since June 2022, taking the helm after Mark Garrett left the local system to become superintendent of Henderson County Public Schools. The board had delayed the search until new board members elected in 2022 could participate.

The board has now advertised the position and conducted an online survey asking the public about the desired qualifications for a new leader.

The goal, as stated at a prior meeting, is to name a new superintendent by July.

Other business on Monday

As reported this week by The McDowell News, a decision on whether to hire the N.C. based firm Dream Builders to conduct diversity training for board members and top administrators – tabled during the March meeting – was removed from the agenda.

Board Chair Terry English said in a statement on the school system’s website, posted on Wednesday, that the board will seek other avenues for training.

In addition, the board on Monday will:

-Hear administrative reports.

-Recognize student accomplishments.

-Hear from the teacher representative to the board.

-Revisit old business.