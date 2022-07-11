Protests in support of women’s health care rights happening in McDowell

People in McDowell County are raising their voices in support of women’s health care rights and safe abortions.

On Friday, a group of around 25 people gathered around the Arrowhead Monument in Old Fort to show their support for women’s health care rights and the pro-choice position. There have been similar demonstrations in cities and towns all over the United States in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. That landmark and extremely controversial decision overturned the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade, which had previously ruled the Constitution conferred a right to an abortion.

Recently, demonstrations have taken place in Asheville, Black Mountain, Hendersonville and other western North Carolina cities.

On Friday, the group stood around the Arrowhead Monument to voice their opposition to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson. “It’s not your body it’s not your decision. Equality for all,” read one sign. “Pro-freedom pro-choice,” read another sign.

Kayla Reed was one of the organizers of this rally. She said she’s lived in Old Fort all of her life.

Robert Cordle, Democratic candidate for the N.C. House of Representatives, was there as well. He later posted on Facebook that “reproductive rights are on the ballot this fall in NC.”

There will be another local rally in support of this position. It will take place on Friday, July 22, at 6:15 p.m. in downtown Marion and it will be a “peaceful protest for women’s rights.” Reed told The McDowell News that she hopes local people will hear what they have to say.

Abortion rights is a very emotional issue and many people in McDowell are strongly in support of the recent Supreme Court decision and outlawing the procedure. Abortion is still legal in North Carolina but numerous surrounding states have enacted laws to ban it.

“I hope we’re heard,” Reed said. “I hope people that don’t understand will come talk with us. Not only is this a basic human right over our own bodies, it’s health care. We need access to safe abortions all over the U.S. And even though it’s legal here, we stand with the women all over the world. We will continue to fight until it changes. People will die if it doesn’t.”

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/7676290055775966.