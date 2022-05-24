Proposed McDowell County budget for 2022-2023 holds property tax rate

On Monday, County Manager Ashley Wooten gave the McDowell County Board of Commissioners a proposed $54.4 million budget for fiscal year 2022-2023. The recommended budget calls for the county property tax rate of 57.75 cents per $100 valuation to stay the same as last year’s.

Wooten formally presented the commissioners with the recommended 2022-2023 budget during a special meeting Monday at the County Administrative Offices Building at 69 N. Main St. State law requires that recommended budgets be presented to the local governments in North Carolina and that the plan must be balanced. Counties like McDowell operate on a fiscal year that begins on July 1 and ends on June 30.

The proposed county budget for next fiscal year is $54,425,329, which is $4,696,593 more than the 2021-2022 budget of $49,728,636 or 9.44% greater. The property tax rate will remain at 57.75 cents per $100 valuation.

Wooten said the county made some significant accomplishments during the COVID-19 pandemic. County staff members have performed extremely well during the pandemic and emergency services staff continued their collaboration with the Foothills Health District to assist with the COVID tests and vaccines, he added.

The public shooting range was completed and it is mostly funded with federal funds with approximately 10% of the cost paid by the county. The new administrative offices on North Main Street were completed. This facility will relocate administrative staff back to the downtown area, which will improve collaboration between departments, according to Wooten.

The new McDowell Emergency Services Headquarters was completed. This building will allow for the implementation of the four station plan, which will result in better response times. Several Parks and Recreation improvements and partnerships were begun including youth football and youth baseball/softball. In addition, various recreation facility upgrades were completed, said Wooten.

McDowell County government continued to administer American Rescue Plan Act money. The funding has been directed toward various projects including broadband Internet, water extensions, and park improvements. The county received several state capital grants that will assist in the improvement of county facilities. The board authorized the expansion of the Nebo water system to provide water to areas adjacent to the existing lines. The Stacy Hill Road water line was extended to complete a connection to the existing line on U.S. 70 East. A grant was submitted that would bring water service to Hoppy Tom Hollow Road, said Wooten.

For local education funding, the proposed budget has a 3% increase in total operational funding for the McDowell County School System. It goes from the current $9,190,200 to the recommended $9,465,800. The amounts for One to One ($100,000) and teacher supplements ($336,000) likewise stay at the same as the current year.

The proposed budget has a 3% increase in total operational funding for McDowell Technical Community College. It goes from the current $1,280,000 to the proposed $1,318,450.

The recommended 2022-2023 budget has the following priorities:

• Increase public education funding

• Improve public safety through investments in McDowell Emergency Services and the Sheriff’s Office

• Improve county facilities

• Invest in community and economic development

• Start discussions about long-term operational and capital needs

Wooten said the proposed budget has $1,212,711 in debt service. This includes payments on county debts for the new EMS bases, the Nebo water line, the Old Fort senior center, the jail/courthouse renovations and the addition of the new courtroom. The new administrative offices on North Main Street are paid for, Wooten said.

Several departments have asked for staffing changes not met in this budget, but should be considered in future years. These departments are the Sheriff’s Office, Tax Assessing, Building Inspections, the Register of Deeds office and DSS.

In his presentation, Wooten listed some major projects for the commissioners to consider. They include:

• Space for the Department of Social Services, which is spread out over three facilities. All three are at capacity. The board has authorized a study of facility options.

• The 911 Center, which has no space for growth. Staff recommends planning for a future standalone facility.

• A small expansion of the Animal Shelter due to its limited capacity.

• Having a planning study completed for the transfer station property. The station needs major improvements.

• Several park properties that need significant upgrades such as new lighting at ballfields.

Human services (DSS) takes up 25% of the overall county budget while public safety (the Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire departments) comprise 28%. Education (the school system and McDowell Tech) take up 21%. General county government covers 12% while environmental protection takes up 4% of the county budget. The rest is devoted to cultural and recreation (4%), debt service (4%) and economic and industrial development (2%).

The county also provides money to a wide array of other agencies. These include the Clerk of Court’s office, the volunteer fire departments, New HOPE of McDowell, the N.C. Forest Service, the Health Coalition, Vaya Health, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, the medical examiner, Historic Carson House, McDowell Mission Ministries, the TDA, the Rescue Squad, MACA, the Watershed Commission, Freedom Life Ministries and others.

In addition to receiving the budget, the commissioners received a capital asset report from Lake Silver, county management assistant. This report gives details about all of the buildings and properties owned by McDowell County government.

McDowell County owns 48 properties, 39 of which have facilities on them. That means the county is responsible for all maintenance. Nine are undeveloped or partially developed parcels. In addition to the county-owned assets, the county also leases several spaces from other organizations to fulfill services. McDowell County currently leases seven spaces and is responsible for the upkeep of the interior of them.

The properties owned and operated by the county government include the courthouse, the new administrative offices at 69 N. Main St., the County Services Building (formerly the County Administration Building), the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center, the libraries in Marion and Old Fort, the Senior Center in Marion, the Old Fort Nutrition Site and Senior Center, the EMS stations, the Recreation Center, the Animal Shelter, the DSS building, RHA Mental Health and Adult Services, the Register of Deeds office and others. There are numerous tracts of land owned by the county. The report from Silver gives the details about each of these properties, when they were built or purchased, their condition and what kinds of improvements they will need in future years.

After receiving this report, the commissioners commended Silver for this report saying this is something they have wanted for quite a while. The commissioners said the report will help them greatly with making decisions about the county’s buildings and land.

The McDowell County Commissioners will meet again on Monday, June 13 when they will hold a public hearing on the budget. The commissioners can make any changes to the proposed budget before adopting it by June 30.