Proposed McDowell County budget for 2021-2022 holds property tax rate

On Friday, County Manager Ashley Wooten gave the McDowell County Board of Commissioners a proposed $49.7 million budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. The recommended budget calls for the county property tax rate of 58.75 cents per $100 valuation to stay the same as from last year’s.

But after receiving the budget, Vice Chairman David Walker said he would like to find a way to decrease the county’s property tax rate by 1 cent. A few years ago, the commissioners approved a 3.75 cent increase on the county’s property tax rate to help pay for the costly renovations at the county courthouse and other needs. Since then, they have talked about a way to lower the tax rate.

“I will not vote for a budget that doesn’t have it in it,” said Walker. “I think we can work together and get it done.”

“I’m pretty much on the same page with David,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown.

Wooten formally presented the commissioners with the 2021-2022 budget during a special meeting Friday at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. State law requires that recommended budgets be presented to the local governments in North Carolina and that the recommendation must be balanced. Counties like McDowell operate on a fiscal year that begins on July 1 and ends on June 30.