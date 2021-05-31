Proposed McDowell County budget for 2021-2022 holds property tax rate

On Friday, County Manager Ashley Wooten gave the McDowell County Board of Commissioners a proposed $49.7 million budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. The recommended budget calls for the county property tax rate of 58.75 cents per $100 valuation to stay the same as from last year’s.
But after receiving the budget, Vice Chairman David Walker said he would like to find a way to decrease the county’s property tax rate by 1 cent. A few years ago, the commissioners approved a 3.75 cent increase on the county’s property tax rate to help pay for the costly renovations at the county courthouse and other needs. Since then, they have talked about a way to lower the tax rate.
“I will not vote for a budget that doesn’t have it in it,” said Walker. “I think we can work together and get it done.”
“I’m pretty much on the same page with David,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown.
Wooten formally presented the commissioners with the 2021-2022 budget during a special meeting Friday at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. State law requires that recommended budgets be presented to the local governments in North Carolina and that the recommendation must be balanced. Counties like McDowell operate on a fiscal year that begins on July 1 and ends on June 30.
Wooten said the county made some significant accomplishments during the COVID-19 pandemic. These include the completion of Station Four for the McDowell EMS, the start of construction for the public shooting range, purchasing the former Kirksey Funeral Home for new administrative offices, economic development efforts and increasing the salaries for county employees. These pay raises consisted of a 6.25% increase for general employees and a 7.75% increase for public safety employees.
“That’s basically unheard of,” said Walker of the pay increases.
The county government also overcame many difficulties associated with the COVID pandemic. McDowell Emergency Services, the Health Department staff and many volunteers administered thousands of COVID tests throughout the year. Starting in early 2021, the staff and many volunteers worked to vaccinate thousands of McDowell County residents.
The recommended 2021-2022 budget of $49,728,636 represents an increase of $3,835,118 or 8.36% from the current budget of $45,893,518.
For local education funding, the proposed budget has a 3.72% increase in total operational funding for the McDowell County School System. It goes from the current $8,860,200 to the recommended $9,190,200. The amounts for One to One ($100,000) and teacher supplements ($336,000) likewise stay at the same as the current year.
The proposed budget has a 7.45% increase in total operational funding for McDowell Technical Community College. It goes from the current $1,191,292 to the proposed $1,280,000.
The proposed budget’s general fund has a solid waste fund allocation of $1,302,451 or a tax rate equivalent of 2.81 cents. This allocation is typically paid for with revenues other than general fund revenues. The commissioners approved a motion to assess what other counties are doing in regard to paying for handling solid waste disposal.
Wooten said the proposed budget has $1,139,296 in debt service. This includes payments on county debts for the new EMS bases, the Nebo water line, the Old Fort senior center, the jail/courthouse renovations and the addition of the new courtroom.
In his presentation, Wooten listed some major projects for the commissioners to consider. They include:
• Increase room for the Department of Social Services. McDowell DSS is spread out over three facilities, which are all at capacity. County staff recommends a space needs analysis for future DSS needs.
• Moving the probation/parole offices to the County Administration Building. But county staff members are recommending system upgrades in the almost 50-year-old building before a move is made.
• Find more space for the 911 Center. County staff recommends planning for a future standalone facility.
• Look at a small expansion of the Animal Shelter due to its limited capacity.
County officials said McDowell’s taxes and fees continue to remain low. McDowell’s property tax rate is 12.41 cents below the average. Likewise, the county employs 34 fewer workers than the average for counties in North Carolina. McDowell budgets $11,685,863 fewer dollars than the average. Property tax revenues are $5,134,292 below the average.
Human services (DSS) takes up 24% of the overall county budget while public safety (the Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire departments) comprise 27%. Education (the school system and McDowell Tech) take up 22%. General county government covers 13% while environmental protection takes up 4% of the county budget. The rest is devoted to cultural and recreation (3%), debt service (4%) and economic and industrial development (3%).
The 2021-2022 budget’s priorities consist of increasing public education funding, improving public safety through investments in the Emergency Services and the Sheriff’s Office, improving county facilities, investing in community and economic development, add more staff to better serve the community and look at long-term operational and capital needs.
The county also provides money to a wide array of other agencies. These include the Clerk of Court’s office, the volunteer fire departments, New HOPE of McDowell, the N.C. Forest Service, the Health Coalition, Vaya Health, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, the medical examiner, Historic Carson House, McDowell Mission Ministries, the TDA, the Rescue Squad, MACA, the Watershed Commission, Freedom Life Ministries and others.
The McDowell County Commissioners will meet again on Monday, June 7, at 11:30 a.m. and they will hold a public hearing on the budget on Monday, June 14.
The complete budget will be available for public inspection at the County Administration Building. The commissioners can make any changes to the proposed budget before adopting it by June 30.