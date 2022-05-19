Proposed city of Marion budget calls for 4-cent property tax rate increase

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council received a proposed $15 million budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 that calls for a 4-cent increase on the property tax rate. If approved by council, this will be first property tax rate increase for Marion in 53 years.

During the regular meeting, City Manager Bob Boyette formally presented City Council with the proposed budget. State law requires that recommended budgets be presented to the local governments in North Carolina and that the recommendation must be balanced. Cities and towns like Marion operate on a fiscal year that begins on July 1 and ends on June 30.

Boyette said the total proposed city budget for 2022-2023 is $15,001,348 and this represents a 15.66% increase over the original 2021-2022 budget and a decrease of 4.09% from the amended 2021-2022 budget. Boyette said this increase over the original 2021-2022 plan is primarily due to increased revenues, investments in equipment and capital projects, the rising costs of fuel, supplies and materials and insurance, increased costs for temporary labor due to the loss of inmate labor and pay increases for city workers to allow for the recruitment and retention of staff.

The proposed budget recommends that the city’s property tax rate increase from 51 cents per $100 valuation to a rate of 55 cents per $100 valuation. It is the first proposed tax rate increase in the city of Marion since 1969. The new 55-cent tax rate is projected to generate approximately $2,948,019 in revenues for real, personal and utility property and $262,974 for motor vehicles, based on a tax collection rate of 97%.

“These are items that are needed,” said Boyette on Tuesday. “We are investing in our equipment, capital outlay.”

In his presentation to council, Boyette said this was the “most difficult budget ever.”

The recommended plan contains an increase of more than 6% in water and sewer rates, service charges and minimum charges. The average inside water and sewer customer using 5,000 gallons per month would see an increase of just more than $3 per month on their water and sewer bill.

The budget recommends a 10% increase in commercial garbage fees. This is recommended to offset the cost of back yard residential garbage collection and other garbage services. Some minor permit fee adjustments may be recommended.

Boyette stated the 2022-2023 budget seeks to maintain city services at current levels while also making investments in personnel, equipment, vehicles and capital projects. It calls for the addition of a grant administrator/project manager position using American Rescue Plan funding. The budget calls for the addition of a school resource officer position paid for by McDowell Technical Community College and another SRO position primarily paid for by McDowell County Schools.

Boyette said on Wednesday the city’s recent purchase of the former Fifth-Third Bank building had nothing to do with the recommended property tax increase.

“The city used money freed up from American Rescue Plan funding to purchase the Fifth-Third building,” he said. “The building purchase has already been made and has nothing to do with revenue needs in fiscal year 2022-23.

“Going forward, in fiscal year 2022-23, the need to invest in city personnel, vehicles and equipment, capital projects and to cover rising costs for fuel, supplies and materials, insurance, the loss of inmate labor and other items is driving the need for additional revenue.”

A 6% cost of living increase for city workers is proposed to take effect in September. This increase is lower than the rise in inflation in the past year and is comparable to pay raises in other western North Carolina cities of similar size and lower than the pay increase recently approved by McDowell County.

Expenditures in the budget include an 8% increase in city employee health insurance costs, with no changes needed in benefit level. There are decreases in workers’ compensation insurance premiums and projected increase in property and liability insurance premiums. There are also increases in retirement costs and the city will finance the purchase of vehicles and equipment to take advantage of continued low interest rates.

Like other local governments, the City Council will have to hold a public hearing about the 2022-2023 budget and adopt it before the end of June. The date for the public hearing was set for June 21.

Mayor Steve Little said he and other council members have carefully considered what will be in the budget at previous workshops.

“We do not approach the issue lightly,” said Little. He added this will be the first proposed tax rate increase in Marion since he was 18 years old.

In addition to getting the recommended budget, the Marion City Council:

• Was introduced to new employee Brian Bartlett. He is the city’s new code enforcement officer and building inspector.

• Held a public hearing about the zoning for the old Lake Tahoma Steakhouse/Little Siena property on U.S. 70 West, which was annexed into the city earlier this month. After hearing no comments from the public, council agreed to assign the C-2 General Business zoning to the property. The owner intends to open a bar and grill at this location and asked to have it annexed into the city of Marion.

• Held a public hearing about changing the rules regarding pool halls, billiard parlors, arcades and other similar gaming operations in Marion. The city manager directed the Police Department and Planning and Development Department to change their ordinances to allow pool halls and similar gaming operations as a permitted use without the need for additional review or approval from an advisory board or the City Council. These types of businesses will be permitted in the C-1 Central Business District or C-2 General Business zoning district where they were previously controlled and without having to come before a board or the City Council for approval. After hearing no comments from the public, council agreed to make the change.

• Approved the burning of an old house at 85 Lukin St. for firefighter training. Chief Ray McDaniel said the burning will take place on Thursday.

• Heard a report about the WNC Bigfoot Festival from City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield.

• Talked about the search for a new location for the skatepark. Both city of Marion and McDowell County officials have looked for a new place for the skatepark because the county is looking to make improvements to the recreation facility on West Court Street. Both the old Drexel Heritage site and the parking lot have been looked at and considered not suitable for the skateboard park. Local officials will continue their search.

• Heard a report from Public Works Director Brant Sikes about the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway. The paving work will take place next week and the entire greenway should reopen in two weeks, he said.

• Adjourned the meeting in memory of former Commissioner Jack Wood and business owner Ford Miller, both of whom died recently.