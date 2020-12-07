Project Christmas wraps up this week

2020 has been anything but normal — and that’s going to include Project Christmas.
Santa and his elves are making some changes in order to keep applicants and volunteers COVID-free.
Families that are approved this year will not pick up their gifts inside the rec department gym. They will still come to the rec department, but there will be a drive-through process.
“One of our main goals this year, in addition to helping the needy kids of McDowell, is keeping everyone safe and healthy,” said Richelle Bailey, who has co-directed the program with Carla Patrick for 22 years. “Everything we do this year is going to be done with COVID precautions in place. Our volunteers will check their temperatures each day and will wear masks and gloves when handling the gifts. We can’t be lax when it comes to people’s safety.”
Those coming to pick up gifts this year will be checking in at the First Presbyterian Church parking lot. They will enter on Hillcrest Drive (directly across from First Baptist Church daycare on South Logan Street), turn left into the church parking lot, continue around the church and check in with volunteers, who will then direct them to the rec department. There, they will circle through the parking lot, have their items loaded and exit the parking lot.
“This is a first for us, so we are asking for everyone’s patience,” said Patrick. “People might have to wait longer than usual but just know we are doing the best we can to help the children, while also keeping people healthy. We also ask that people come as close to their scheduled pickup times as they can. Hopefully, this will reduce the wait times.”
Angels are still available at most of the listed locations. This year, it is up to each location as to how they want to handle the gift collections. Some places are doing it as normal. Others are asking for gifts to be dropped off at the rec department to keep from having excess traffic in their lobbies. When adopting an angel, please take one of the instruction sheets near the log-out book. It will explain what you need to do for your specific location.
“We appreciate the support we get every year from our community,” Patrick stated. “No matter what is going on in the world, the people of McDowell County step up and take care of their own. We couldn’t do this year after year without you.”
Gifts need to be back at their locations Wednesday, Dec. 9. They will be distributed to families Saturday, Dec. 12.
Here are the angel locations:
In Marion:
- First Bank
- Cornerstone Credit Union
- Fifth Third Bank
- First Citizens Bank
- Wells Fargo
- Jerry’s Barber Shop
- Larry D. Miller Business Complex
- McDowell Family Medicine
- McDowell High School
- First Methodist Church
- First Presbyterian Church
- St. John’s Episcopal Church
In Old Fort:
- BB&T
