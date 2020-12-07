Project Christmas wraps up this week

2020 has been anything but normal — and that’s going to include Project Christmas.

Santa and his elves are making some changes in order to keep applicants and volunteers COVID-free.

Families that are approved this year will not pick up their gifts inside the rec department gym. They will still come to the rec department, but there will be a drive-through process.

“One of our main goals this year, in addition to helping the needy kids of McDowell, is keeping everyone safe and healthy,” said Richelle Bailey, who has co-directed the program with Carla Patrick for 22 years. “Everything we do this year is going to be done with COVID precautions in place. Our volunteers will check their temperatures each day and will wear masks and gloves when handling the gifts. We can’t be lax when it comes to people’s safety.”

Those coming to pick up gifts this year will be checking in at the First Presbyterian Church parking lot. They will enter on Hillcrest Drive (directly across from First Baptist Church daycare on South Logan Street), turn left into the church parking lot, continue around the church and check in with volunteers, who will then direct them to the rec department. There, they will circle through the parking lot, have their items loaded and exit the parking lot.