Project Christmas wraps up 2021 season helping folks in McDowell

Project Christmas wrapped up this week, sending out presents to hundreds of children and families across McDowell County.
The program, which works to provide gifts for needy children at Christmas, received 171 applications this year, and provided presents for 463 children. On Saturday, all of the gifts and boxes of food were gathered at the McDowell County Rec Center’s gym ready for distribution, according to a news release.
“Saying thank you McDowell County for your support this year just doesn’t seem like enough,” said Carla Patrick, one of the organizers of Project Christmas. “We are truly amazed at the outpouring of toys and donations given to Project Christmas this year.”
She added Project Christmas would like to thank the volunteers for their time, the McDowell County Parks and Recreation Department personnel for their continued support and assistance, McDowell School staff with aiding in the application process, and local citizens, civic groups, softball tournaments, churches and businesses that gave monetary and toy donations and bought gifts for the less fortunate.
In its inaugural season, the Marion Festival of Trees, spearheaded by Onee Pressley, donated more than 2,700 toys to Project Christmas. The Foothills Food Hub also provided every Project Christmas family with a box of food and apples this year.
“We are blessed to have the support we do each year,” said Patrick. “This year was a very difficult one with the passing of Richelle Bailey. We want to thank her family and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office for the memorials in her name to Project Christmas. Her family was able to attend this year and help with the distribution.”
Indeed, this year marked the first Project Christmas since Richelle’s passing and her family and friends volunteered in her memory.
“Today, we honored Richelle by spending the day volunteering with Project Christmas, a program she devoted herself to for decades,” Richelle’s sister Shanna Bailey Nichols said in a social media post. “It certainly wasn’t the same without her there to give us all our marching orders and keep us all in line, but we know she was smiling down and so proud of everyone for pulling this off and ensuring many children and families have a wonderful Christmas.”
This year, Project Christmas was able to complete a project that Richelle Bailey and Carola Patrick have wanted to do for many years to honor Charles Queen, a founding member of Project Christmas.
Queen worked at the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office for many years. During Christmas, he would always hand out $2 bills to children. This year Project Christmas handed out $2 bills to the children helped through Project Christmas, just as Queen did for so long.
Through contributions from the public, Project Christmas volunteers bought for approximately 80 youngsters that were not selected from the trees, according to the news release.
“The citizens of this county are so giving and caring,” said Patrick. “This program not only brings out the best in us but the best in everyone that plays a part in it. This project could not have been completed without the help of my family, friends, volunteers, recreation department, school personnel, banks, businesses, civic groups, churches, donors and all of McDowell County citizens.”
She added it is really hard to put a value all that was received.
“We received so many toys and clothes donated,” said Patrick. “And then the people that take all the angels from the trees and purchase gifts for them and return them wrapped, we have no clue what is in all those packages. And we take the money that is donated and buy for the angels not taken from the trees, for which we purchased gifts for approximately 80 children this year.”
There were also more children to help this year. Last year, Project Christmas processed 158 applications and helped 418 children.