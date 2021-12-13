Project Christmas wraps up 2021 season helping folks in McDowell

“We are blessed to have the support we do each year,” said Patrick. “This year was a very difficult one with the passing of Richelle Bailey. We want to thank her family and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office for the memorials in her name to Project Christmas. Her family was able to attend this year and help with the distribution.”

Indeed, this year marked the first Project Christmas since Richelle’s passing and her family and friends volunteered in her memory.

“Today, we honored Richelle by spending the day volunteering with Project Christmas, a program she devoted herself to for decades,” Richelle’s sister Shanna Bailey Nichols said in a social media post. “It certainly wasn’t the same without her there to give us all our marching orders and keep us all in line, but we know she was smiling down and so proud of everyone for pulling this off and ensuring many children and families have a wonderful Christmas.”

This year, Project Christmas was able to complete a project that Richelle Bailey and Carola Patrick have wanted to do for many years to honor Charles Queen, a founding member of Project Christmas.