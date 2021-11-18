Project Christmas trees are up in McDowell for folks to adopt an angel

Project Christmas trees are currently being stocked throughout the community with information on needy children waiting for help during the holidays.
The organization seeks to give presents to needy McDowell County kids on Christmas morning. Parents submitted applications to the program. The information on those forms was examined, and the applications were either approved or denied, depending on different criteria.
Each deserving child gets an angel on one of the trees. The angel lists the child’s age, gender, clothing and shoe sizes and a few gift suggestions, according to a news release.
Anyone interested in helping a needy child can do so by visiting local banks and other businesses around town. Some churches have also picked several angels for their congregations.
This is how the program works: Businesses, clubs and organizations or individuals select as many angels as desired from a tree and sign those angels out in a log book at that location. They then buy presents for the angels, wrap them and return them to the same place with the angels attached.
This year, volunteers received 150 to 200 applications. Last year, the organization provided presents for 418 children.
There are no gift-giving guidelines. However, here’s a suggestion for large groups selecting an angel: Since so many go unchosen each year, spread the joy of Christmas to more than one child.
Presents need to be back under the angel trees by Wednesday, Dec. 8, so they can be collected for distribution. Recipients will pick up their presents on Saturday, Dec. 11.
With the community’s monetary donations, Project Christmas volunteers will buy gifts for those children whose names are not chosen from the trees, according to the news release.
Stay updated by following the organization on Facebook at Project Christmas of McDowell. Email projectchristmasmcdowell@gmail.com.
Here are the angel locations:
In Marion:
First Bank
Cornerstone Credit Union
Fifth-Third Bank
First Citizens Bank
State Employees’ Credit Union
Wells Fargo
Baxter Healthcare
Jerry’s Barber Shop
McDowell High School
Mission Hospital McDowell
First United Methodist Church
First Presbyterian Church
Tom Johnson Camping World
In Old Fort:
BB&T
State Employees Credit Union
And new this year is Marion’s Festival of Trees, which will help Project Christmas.
The Festival of Trees, which is different from the angel tress, will take place Friday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Dec. 10, indoors at the Larry D. Miller Business Complex.
You can vote for your favorite decorated tree during that time at the Miller Complex. Through the Festival of Trees, the local community can give to two charities during the holiday season. The public is encouraged to vote on their favorite tree by placing a new, unwrapped toy under the tree.
These toys will be donated to local children in need. Each tree at the Miller Complex has been decorated by different businesses or groups in the local community. The proceeds from “adopting” a tree will go to the charity of choice of the winning tree. All toys from the Festival of Trees will go to Project Christmas, according to a news release.