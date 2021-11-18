Project Christmas trees are up in McDowell for folks to adopt an angel

Project Christmas trees are currently being stocked throughout the community with information on needy children waiting for help during the holidays.

The organization seeks to give presents to needy McDowell County kids on Christmas morning. Parents submitted applications to the program. The information on those forms was examined, and the applications were either approved or denied, depending on different criteria.

Each deserving child gets an angel on one of the trees. The angel lists the child’s age, gender, clothing and shoe sizes and a few gift suggestions, according to a news release.

Anyone interested in helping a needy child can do so by visiting local banks and other businesses around town. Some churches have also picked several angels for their congregations.

This is how the program works: Businesses, clubs and organizations or individuals select as many angels as desired from a tree and sign those angels out in a log book at that location. They then buy presents for the angels, wrap them and return them to the same place with the angels attached.

This year, volunteers received 150 to 200 applications. Last year, the organization provided presents for 418 children.