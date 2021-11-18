 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Project Christmas trees are up in McDowell for folks to adopt an angel
0 comments
centerpiece featured editor's pick
A holiday tradition continues
Angels have landed

Project Christmas trees are up in McDowell for folks to adopt an angel

Project Christmas trees are up across the community

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Project Christmas trees are currently being stocked throughout the community with information on needy children waiting for help during the holidays.

The organization seeks to give presents to needy McDowell County kids on Christmas morning. Parents submitted applications to the program. The information on those forms was examined, and the applications were either approved or denied, depending on different criteria.

Each deserving child gets an angel on one of the trees. The angel lists the child’s age, gender, clothing and shoe sizes and a few gift suggestions, according to a news release.

Anyone interested in helping a needy child can do so by visiting local banks and other businesses around town. Some churches have also picked several angels for their congregations.

This is how the program works: Businesses, clubs and organizations or individuals select as many angels as desired from a tree and sign those angels out in a log book at that location. They then buy presents for the angels, wrap them and return them to the same place with the angels attached.

This year, volunteers received 150 to 200 applications. Last year, the organization provided presents for 418 children.

There are no gift-giving guidelines. However, here’s a suggestion for large groups selecting an angel: Since so many go unchosen each year, spread the joy of Christmas to more than one child.

Presents need to be back under the angel trees by Wednesday, Dec. 8, so they can be collected for distribution. Recipients will pick up their presents on Saturday, Dec. 11.

With the community’s monetary donations, Project Christmas volunteers will buy gifts for those children whose names are not chosen from the trees, according to the news release.

Stay updated by following the organization on Facebook at Project Christmas of McDowell. Email projectchristmasmcdowell@gmail.com.

Here are the angel locations:

In Marion:

First Bank

Cornerstone Credit Union

Fifth-Third Bank

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

First Citizens Bank

State Employees’ Credit Union

Wells Fargo

Baxter Healthcare

Jerry’s Barber Shop

McDowell High School

Mission Hospital McDowell

First United Methodist Church

First Presbyterian Church

Tom Johnson Camping World

In Old Fort:

BB&T

State Employees Credit Union

And new this year is Marion’s Festival of Trees, which will help Project Christmas.

The Festival of Trees, which is different from the angel tress, will take place Friday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Dec. 10, indoors at the Larry D. Miller Business Complex.

You can vote for your favorite decorated tree during that time at the Miller Complex. Through the Festival of Trees, the local community can give to two charities during the holiday season. The public is encouraged to vote on their favorite tree by placing a new, unwrapped toy under the tree.

These toys will be donated to local children in need. Each tree at the Miller Complex has been decorated by different businesses or groups in the local community. The proceeds from “adopting” a tree will go to the charity of choice of the winning tree. All toys from the Festival of Trees will go to Project Christmas, according to a news release.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Flooding causes property damage and a scorpion stinging spree in Egypt

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics