Project Christmas: The angels are ready for you

The angels are here.

Project Christmas trees are currently being stocked with the information of needy children waiting to be adopted for the holidays.

The organization was designed to give presents to needy McDowell County kids on Christmas morning. Parents submitted applications to the program. The information on those forms was examined, and the applications were either approved or denied, depending on different criteria.

Each needy child gets an angel on one of the trees. The angel lists the child’s age, gender, clothing and shoe sizes and a few gift suggestions.

Anyone interested in helping a needy child can do so by visiting local banks and other businesses around town. Some churches have also picked several angels for their congregations.

This is how the program works: Businesses, clubs and organizations or individuals select as many angels as desired from a tree and sign those angels out in a log book at that location. They then buy presents for the angels, wrap them and return them as stated on instruction sheets that accompany the angels.

This year, volunteers received 150-200 applications. Last year, the organization provided presents for 418 children.