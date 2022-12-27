Project Christmas provided gifts for 425 children in McDowell

Project Christmas wrapped up its 2022 season on Saturday, Dec. 10. This was the 40th year that Project Christmas has provided Christmas gifts for children in McDowell County.

The program, which works to provide gifts for needy children at Christmas, received 152 applications this year, and the organization provided presents for 425 children, according to Director Carla Biggerstaff Patrick.

“Saying thank you McDowell County for your support this year just doesn’t seem like enough,” she said. “We are truly amazed at the outpouring of toys and donations given to Project Christmas this year.”

The Project Christmas staff said they would like to thank the volunteers for their time, McDowell County Recreation Department personnel for their continued support and assistance and school staff aiding in the application process, McDowell’s residents, civic groups, churches, and businesses that gave monetary and toy donations and bought gifts for the less fortunate.

In its second season, the Festival of Trees at the Larry D. Miller Business Complex donated more than 3,482 toys to Project Christmas. “We are blessed to have the support we do each year,” said Patrick.

This year, Project Christmas handed out $2 bills to the children helped through Project Christmas. This project was funded with the help of Ricky Buchanan and the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, in memory of Richelle Bailey and continuing the tradition to honor Charles Queen, according to the news release.

Through contributions from the public, Project Christmas volunteers bought for approximately 175 youngsters not selected from the trees.

“The citizens of this county are so giving and caring,” said Patrick. “This program not only brings out the best in us but the best in everyone that plays a part in it. This project could not have been completed without the help of my family, friends, volunteers, recreation department, school personnel, banks, businesses, civic groups, churches, donors, and all of the McDowell County citizens.”