Project Christmas interviews start Saturday, Oct.17 in McDowell

This is a reminder that Project Christmas interviews begin this Saturday, Oct. 10 and continue until Saturday, Oct. 17.
Project Christmas provides gifts to needy children in McDowell County.
All interviews will be held at the recreation department, 25 Academy St. in Marion.
The dates and times are as follows:
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (English only)
MONDAY, OCT. 12
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (English only)
TUESDAY, OCT. 13
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (English only)
5:15 to 7:30 p.m. (English and Spanish)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14
5:15 to 7:30 p.m. (English and Spanish)
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
5:15 to 7:30 p.m. (English and Spanish)
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (English only)
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (English and Spanish)
Following is a list of items needed in order to complete the application and interview. Failure to provide all of the information means the applicant will not be allowed to complete the process at that time.
A driver’s license or other form of picture ID
Proof of ALL income in the house (paycheck stub, child support, Pell grant, SSI/disability, etc.)
Most recent bills (or copies of them) to include: rent/house payment, car payment, car insurance, electric, water/sewer, telephone/cell phones, cable/satellite/internet, child care, medical, credit cards/loans
An estimate of how much is spent on gas and groceries per month
Children’s clothes sizes (shirts, pants and shoes) and a few ideas of what they want for Christmas
Names and phone numbers of two references (CANNOT be family members)
If you have questions, call Project Christmas at 460-8991.
