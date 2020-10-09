 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Project Christmas interviews start Saturday, Oct.17 in McDowell
0 comments
top story

Project Christmas interviews start Saturday, Oct.17 in McDowell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1001120-mmn-nws-christmas-p1.jpg

This is a reminder that Project Christmas interviews begin this Saturday, Oct. 10 and continue until Saturday, Oct. 17.

 Project Christmas provides gifts to needy children in McDowell County.

 All interviews will be held at the recreation department, 25 Academy St. in Marion.

The dates and times are as follows:

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (English only)

MONDAY, OCT. 12

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (English only)

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (English only)

5:15 to 7:30 p.m. (English and Spanish)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14

5:15 to 7:30 p.m. (English and Spanish)

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

5:15 to 7:30 p.m. (English and Spanish)

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (English only)

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (English and Spanish)

Following is a list of items needed in order to complete the application and interview. Failure to provide all of the information means the applicant will not be allowed to complete the process at that time.

 A driver’s license or other form of picture ID

 Proof of ALL income in the house (paycheck stub, child support, Pell grant, SSI/disability, etc.)

 Most recent bills (or copies of them) to include: rent/house payment, car payment, car insurance, electric, water/sewer, telephone/cell phones, cable/satellite/internet, child care, medical, credit cards/loans

 An estimate of how much is spent on gas and groceries per month

 Children’s clothes sizes (shirts, pants and shoes) and a few ideas of what they want for Christmas

 Names and phone numbers of two references (CANNOT be family members)

If you have questions, call Project Christmas at 460-8991.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics