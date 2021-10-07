Project Christmas interviews begin Saturday

To be eligible, you must bring the following items:

• A driver’s license or other form of picture ID

• Proof of all income in your house (including child support, Pell grant, SSI/disability, etc.). Organizers will need to keep a copy of any statement of income.

• Your most recent bills or copies of them

This year, you must have all of the above before organizers will accept your application. Do not turn the application in at the school.

If the Project Christmas committee approves your application, then your child's angel will be placed on a tree to be chosen by someone. All of the angels are anonymous, according to the news release.

You will be notified by Project Christmas in late November or early December as to whether or not your application was approved and when to pick up your children's presents.

If you have questions or a problem, call the directors at 460-8991 and leave a message. Or you can email at projectchristmasmcdowell@gmail.com. The directors will get back to you as soon as they possibly can, according to the news release.

For more information, visit Project Christmas of McDowell on Facebook.