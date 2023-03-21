A group that advocates for universal health care is coming to Marion for a presentation.

HealthCare for All WNC will hold a free presentation on Monday, March 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Marion Depot, 58 Depot St.

Based in Asheville, HealthCare for All WNC is a group organizing for fundamental health care reform. The group advocates for “a single-payer national health program — improved Medicare for all — that would provide universal coverage, comprehensive benefits and zero cost sharing,” according to its website.

“Out of control health care costs are a heavy burden for our community and millions of Americans. U.S. health care spending is almost double than it is in other high-income countries, yet we are the only country that doesn’t have universal health coverage,” states a news release. “Nearly 30 million of us remain uninsured. One-hundred million of us — including at least 70 million who are ‘insured’ — now have medical debt, even bankruptcy.”

Government-supported programs like Medicare and the Affordable Care Act marketplace are still unaffordable for many, the group said.

“Our businesses are under relentless pressure from increasing health care costs which also impacts our infrastructure, schools and local governments,” states the news release. “We need to put politics aside and ask the serious questions — Where is our money going? Who is profiting? What will it take to change the system?”

The presentation on Monday, March 27, will feature the documentary “Fix It: Health Care at the Tipping Point.” It takes a “hard look at how our dysfunctional health care system negatively impacts the nation’s health, discourages physicians and hurts the bottom line of our businesses and national economy.”

It proposes a solution to the out-of-control costs while ensuring full access to quality health care for every American, according to the news release.

“We need to start the conversation about health care in this country and demand action from our elected officials,” reads the news release. “After all, you can’t have life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness without your health.”

After the 40-minute documentary, participants will take a deeper look at the current system with a question-and-answer session and conversation. Materials will be available for further study.

For more information, contact Terri Hash with Health Care for All WNC at 901-849-0983.