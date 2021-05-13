Prisons honors Cindy Haynes as Top Programs Employee

Cindy Haynes has won the state prison system’s Programs Award.

Haynes, program director at Marion Correctional Institution, accepted the award Thursday alongside other Prisons honorees in various categories. The ceremony coincided with national Correctional Officers and Correctional Employees Week.

“She represents the best of our best from across the state,” said Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee. “Our award winners are hard-working, innovative and deeply committed to their jobs, their colleagues and to the care of the men and women in our custody.”

Haynes is in charge of rehabilitative services and educational opportunities for offenders. But her work often extends far beyond her official duties.

“She was my go-to,” said Warden Mike Slagle of Mountain View Correctional Institution in Spruce Pine, where Haynes worked until a March promotion. “She got involved in every aspect of the prison, and she was great at it.”

One of Haynes’s unofficial roles is detective, mostly in cases of contraband smuggling into the prison.

“She has a knack for gleaning information from offenders,” Slagle said. “She did the legwork for several investigations into staff, offenders and visitors.”

