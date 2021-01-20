Prisons’ first vaccine allocation arrives and inoculations have begun

Upon receipt of vaccine in future weeks, prisons vaccine strike teams with possible assistance from the NCNG will deploy to prison facilities across the state to administer the vaccinations. Details include:

• Prisons has formed two, six-member vaccine strike teams in each of the four prisons regions to deliver the vaccinations.

• These teams consist of nursing and logistical support staff who when the time comes will have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

• Teams will be scaled up or down based on the number of vaccines to be administered at each facility.

The vaccine strike teams will administer the vaccines and handle the necessary paperwork, including a schedule of who is vaccinated and when the second booster shots can be administered.

Additional qualified personnel, for example those who have EMS experience, have been identified to help administer the vaccines if necessary.

“The staff have worked so hard for so long with hope and prayer for a better day down the road,” said Ishee. “Now the vaccine is arriving at our prisons, and we can see a way to a future without this awful virus controlling so much of our lives. This is an important step.”