Preventing the worst: Group offers wildfire prevention aid for McDowell

It’s been four years since wildfires in Western North Carolina ravaged the landscape. More than 62,000 acres burnt during those fires, which is more acreage burned than in the last 50 years combined.

The McDowell Community Wildfire Network (MCWN) hopes to work collaboratively with community members and civic groups to help protect homes and prevent future wildfires.

MCWN is a partnership between local agencies including the city of Marion, McDowell County, Marion Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, N.C. Forest Service, Mountain Valleys Resource Conservation and Development Council, the Nature Conservancy and others.

MCWN’s mission is to spread awareness of McDowell County’s wildfire risk and perform mitigation activities, which reduce the risk of a fire and the severity of a wildfire if one does occur.

Earlier in the year, the partnership received a $40,000 grant from the Action, Implementation and Mitigation (AIM) program offered by an organization called Coalitions & Collaboratives Inc. out of Lake George, Colo.

This grant will support MCWN’s program coordination, tracking mitigation activities, and acquiring mitigation equipment. MCWN will collaborate with the community to build wildfire resiliency in McDowell County over the next year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}