Preventing the worst: Group offers wildfire prevention aid for McDowell

It’s been four years since wildfires in Western North Carolina ravaged the landscape. More than 62,000 acres burnt during those fires, which is more acreage burned than in the last 50 years combined.
The McDowell Community Wildfire Network (MCWN) hopes to work collaboratively with community members and civic groups to help protect homes and prevent future wildfires.
MCWN is a partnership between local agencies including the city of Marion, McDowell County, Marion Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, N.C. Forest Service, Mountain Valleys Resource Conservation and Development Council, the Nature Conservancy and others.
MCWN’s mission is to spread awareness of McDowell County’s wildfire risk and perform mitigation activities, which reduce the risk of a fire and the severity of a wildfire if one does occur.
Earlier in the year, the partnership received a $40,000 grant from the Action, Implementation and Mitigation (AIM) program offered by an organization called Coalitions & Collaboratives Inc. out of Lake George, Colo.
This grant will support MCWN’s program coordination, tracking mitigation activities, and acquiring mitigation equipment. MCWN will collaborate with the community to build wildfire resiliency in McDowell County over the next year.
Residents can build resiliency by doing these simple tasks around their property to create defensible space and protect their home in the event a wildfire threatens the area:
- Clear leaves, pine needles and other flammable debris from the roof and gutters to prevent embers from igniting your home.
- Rake dead vegetation and other flammable materials around your property, especially within the first 5 feet of any structure.
- Trim low lying tree limbs to help reduce the chance of fire getting into the crowns of the trees.
Access to a Wildfire Mitigation Tool Cache will be offered to community members, volunteer groups, and local agencies to use for on-the-ground mitigation work. This tool cache includes rakes, wheelbarrows, hand saws, and leaf blowers with gutter cleaning attachments.
Once the mitigation activity is completed, communities can report their work to the partnership via an online form to help track progress and target areas that need more mitigation and support.
Individuals interested in taking part in wildfire mitigation or volunteering to help during mitigation activities can contact Jen Haas, Wildfire Preparedness coordinator, at 828-206-6159 or jen.haas@mountainvalleysrcd.org.
The AIM program is supported by a cooperative agreement with the USDA Forest Service. In accordance with federal law and the U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, this organization is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. www.co-co.org/programs/aim-partnership/
