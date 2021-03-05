Prescribed burn planned for Tuesday on Big Island in Lake James

The N.C. Forest Service plans to conduct an 80-acre prescribed burn Tuesday, March 9, on Big Island. The goal of this burn is to reduce fuels in an area burned by wildfire in 2020.

Smoke is not expected to be a concern for areas surrounding the island due to the size of the prescribed burn and the weather forecast. To ensure safety, forestry personnel and response equipment will be on-site during the burn, and the area will be closed to the public.

“All prescribed burns are thoroughly planned and analyzed by a team of specialists to ensure that wildlife, fisheries, rare plants and historic sites are not harmed. Wind and relative humidity are key factors in fire behavior, safety and smoke control,” said Weston VanDenabeele, county ranger with the N.C. Forest Service. “Prescribed burning will only occur when environmental conditions permit.”

Prescribed fire is the planned use of fire under predetermined weather and fuel parameters to obtain specific management objectives. Many of our forest ecosystems require fire to remain healthy and thrive. This is a critical management tool that benefits forests and wildlife and helps reduce the impact of wildfire hazards in North Carolina.