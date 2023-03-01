“Godspell,” the Tony-nominated musical by Stephen Schwartz, who also wrote “Wicked,” “Pippin’” and “Children of Eden,” will debut on the local stage this weekend when Foothills Community Theatre (FCT) opens the immensely popular musical for a two-weekend run in the Crane Resistoflex Auditorium at McDowell Technical Community College in Marion.

An all-volunteer cast of theater veterans is expected to delight local audiences with what has often been described as a rock opera, based loosely on the Gospel of Matthew from the Christian Bible, and some from the Gospel of Luke. This will be Foothills’ first musical since 2018, when the group performed the widely popular, “9-to-5.”

“Godspell” first opened on Broadway in 1971 and has been a staple of local and regional theaters ever since. The musical is a lyrical treatment of the last days of Christ, with both music and spoken word also dramatizing some of the more well-known biblical parables: The Parable of the Sower and the Parable of the Prodigal Son, for example.

Ticket info Show dates are March 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and March 5 and 12 at 2:30 p.m. Reservatio…

What makes the musical unique, however, is that it is set in an urban area in “relatively” modern days, and the first big number in the show begins with a scene far removed from the New Testament era of the Biblical Christ. Performers in “The Tower of Babbel” propound wisdom from a number of famous thinkers, philosophers and prophets through the ages — St. Thomas Aquinas, Socrates and Sartre, among others — ending with the confusion of each of their own voices or tongues.

Subsequently, each of the show’s characters are drawn to the simple wisdom of John The Baptist, who urges the group to “Prepare Ye The Way of the Lord.” The collective voices of Foothills’ cast members is especially beautiful on this song. John’s baptism of his converts — and the audience — is as thoroughly modern and unique as one could imagine, and even more hilarious!

While most of the cast has performed with Foothills in at least one stage play or musical in the past, three of the cast members for this show are new to the Foothills stage, although each of them have performed with other theaters: Christine McKinney, who turns in a rousing performance of “Turn Back, O’ Man;” Brady Mull, whose dramatic physical expressions and stage presence in “We Beseech Thee” are not to be missed; and Hunter Curtis, whose captivatingly mellow singing voice and soft-spoken words are a perfect match for their character — Jesus. Christine is to be particularly commended for her performance and quick study, having stepped in to her role just two weeks before opening day for the show, filling a vacancy left by another cast member.

Kristopher Devinney, playing Judas, and Josie Matos Scruggs both return to the Foothills stage for their second show, joining longer-term FCT performers Maggie Buckner, Cailan Calloway, Grace Kendall and Rachel Wyatt to round out the cast. Each of them turn in great performances, musically and dramatically. While the characters of Jesus and Judas perform multiple numbers, each of the other cast members have one solo performance each. Grace, for example, sings the song which is likely the most well-known song in the show, “Day By Day,” which became a pop hit following Godspell’s on-and-off Broadway run. Each of the songs advance the tale of Jesus’ later life and eventual crucifixion.

While the show is family friendly, parents should be aware that there is some very mild violence and simulation of blood during the scene where Jesus is crucified, although it is tame compared to most dramatic interpretations of the crucifixion. Likewise, this is a modern, dramatic rendering of scriptural accounts of Jesus’ final days on earth. The cross is not wooden, Jesus does not wear a tunic, robe or loin cloth in “Godspell,” and his side is not pierced.

Ken Davis, vice president of FCT’s board of directors and a veteran actor and director with FCT and a number of other local and regional theaters, directs this season’s performance of “Godspell.”

As is typical with Davis, he has done a remarkable job casting, interpreting Schwartz’s script and directing the show’s performers. Incorporating contemporary events and regional cuisine, like Occupy McDowell and Hunter’s livermush, he gives the script an even more familiar feel and adds a bit of humor at times.

Remarkably, Davis, who has no formal musical training, became a defacto musical director for the show, guiding performers through musical numbers using prerecorded scores purchased from the rights’ holder. Having no technical director, he has also took on lighting and sound for the show, with an exceptional last-minute assist from veteran lighting and technical director Andrew Zebroski, who is on the musical theatre faculty at Mars Hill University. Amelia Sword, FCT board member, serves as stage manager for the show.

Steve Jones of Joanne Howle Realty; the Titus Temple Tylers; and the Matos, Santiago, Cuervo, Fisher, Fleming, Gutierrez and Brown families have all monetarily sponsored this show, allowing the FCT board to lower the price of admission for “Godspell,” with all seats selling for $15.

Show dates are March 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and March 5 and 12 at 2:30 p.m. Reservations are available online at www.fctplays.org/web/tickets/. Tickets sales are expected to be brisk, so theatergoers are urged to purchase tickets in advance when possible, although tickets are expected to be available at the door.

McDowell Technical Community College is at 54 College Drive. The show will be performed in the Crane Resistoflex Auditorium of the Cedar Building.